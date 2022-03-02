Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

Specialist motorcycle insurance broker to support Scotland’s biggest and best motorcycle show

BeMoto are proud to be a new sponsor of the 2022 Scottish Motorcycle Show, held at Edinburgh’s Royal Highland Centre on Saturday 12th and Sunday 13th March.

The specialist broker provides a broad range of motorbike related insurance policies for road, dirt or track, including single bikes, multi-bike deals, modified bikes, trikes, quads, classics, off-road bikes and even race vans. A company started by bikers for bikers, BeMoto is the only motorcycle broker that does not charge any admin fees for making amendments on policies.

BeMoto Head of Brand and Marketing, Luke Brackenbury, said: “BeMoto is naturally excited to get really involved with the Scottish Motorcycle Show. The chance to be at this event and meet riders ahead of the typical riding season was an opportunity we didn’t want to miss. The sponsorship decision was also helped by the fact many of our staff ride and love touring the Scottish roads!

“BeMoto staff will be on hand across the weekend to talk to bikers about insurance options and how they can have a chance to win a £25,000 Ducati Panigale plus a £10,000 Prize Pot as part of our BeLotto campaign.”

The Scottish Motorcycle Show halls will be packed with power as 2022 bikes will be displayed from major manufacturers including KTM, Husqvarna, Indian, Triumph, Yamaha, Royal Enfield and CCM.

Over 120 exhibitors attend the event each year giving visitors a unique opportunity to see a wide array of new, used and classic bikes on display, this is backed up by the Built Not Bought Custom Bike Show in association with Muddy Beach Customs & Dusty’s Customs.

Throughout the course of the weekend the three exhibition halls will also feature special offers from retailers on helmets to leathers while outside of the halls will be the Two Brothers Stunt Team putting on breath-taking performances.

Showcased in the main foyer of the Royal Highland Centre will be the BeMoto Ducati Panigale competition bike along with the chance to enter the BeLotto prize draw. The BeMoto stand will be separately located in the Highland Hall, stand H132.

Tickets cost £15 with Under 12s are free of charge. Head to thescottishmotorcycleshow.com to find out more.

When it comes to Road, Dirt and Track insurance, find out how BeMoto know the difference at www.bemoto.uk or call 01733 907000.

