Bennetts Return To Bsb Action In 2021

Bennetts will once again be the title sponsor of the Bennetts British Superbike championship after agreeing a new deal with series promoter MotorSport Vision Racing (MSVR) for at least a further two years (2021-2022).

The motorcycle insurance specialist has a long history with the incredibly exciting and popular series, supporting riders, teams and becoming title sponsor for the first time from 2005 to 2008, and then again in 2018. This fresh agreement sees Bennetts becomes the most dedicated title sponsor in the 25-year history of British Superbikes.

Fans at every venue across the 11 championship rounds will be able to engage with Bennetts in a variety of exciting ways as well as the brand benefitting from huge exposure from the extensive live and highlights coverage shown on Eurosport and the free to air Quest channels.

Bennetts Rewards members will also be able to get closer to the action than ever before, with the chance to win exclusive access at the races – including grid walks, safety car and pillion laps, presenting trophies and attending post-race press conferences – along with other events and competition opportunities throughout each season.

BikeSocial will be the official digital media partner for the championship, creating exclusive, all-access coverage and content throughout each year on www.bennetts.co.uk/BikeSocial and to its 300k Facebook fans and 100k YouTube subscribers.

Managing Director of Bennetts, Vince Chaney, said: “It made perfect sense for Bennetts to continue its association with MSVR and the British Superbike championship. The partnership provides Bennetts with an exciting opportunity to really be at the heart of a huge community of motorcyclists and motorcycle fans while simultaneously supporting British motorcycle racing.

“With Bennetts Rewards, we have a unique proposition available to all riders and racing fans and we will work closely with BSB to create incredible experiences and exclusive opportunities so our Rewards members can help get more from motorcycling.”

Bennetts BSB Series Director, Stuart Higgs, commented: “Naturally, we are very happy to reach a new deal with Bennetts: it really is a partnership between MSVR and Bennetts and the plans for 2021 and 2022 are incredibly exciting as, together, we will introduce new ways to help engage with riders and race fans. This new agreement makes Bennetts the most dedicated title sponsor in the series’ 25-year history and there are more announcements coming to show how this relationship will develop for the coming seasons.”

The 2021 Bennetts British Superbike championship is scheduled to begin its 25th season at Oulton Park on May 29-31 with a further 10 rounds held at popular circuits across the country ending at Brands Hatch on October 15-17. Tickets can be purchased at www.britishsuperbike.com and race fans can also enjoy BSB radio and live timing using the official Bennetts BSB app.

