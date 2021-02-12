Slot-playing can be a life-changing experience in many ways. For some, it is purely about rewards, while for the others, playing a slot might be a means of de-stressing the mind and letting in positivity. Which type of slots helps you relax the most also varies from player to player. But one slot theme that never fails to cheer one up is the animal or wildlife theme.

Keeping in mind the huge number of animal-lovers out there, developers keep innovating with the animal theme and develop the most extraordinary online slots like Royal Panda with it. Some of these slots might present animals in their most realistic form while the others might present them as their cuter versions. You can also expect to see animals that you might never have seen before.

Popular Animal-Themed Slots 2020

Below are the topmost names of 2020 among the animal-themed online slots:

EggOMatic White Buffalo Rango Jack’s T-Rex Lion’s Share Wildcat Canyon Untamed – Giant Panda Untamed – Bengal Tiger Dino Might Apocalypse Cow Jungle Spirit: Call of the Wild 7 Monkeys Slot Hot Safari Video Slot Legend of the Golden Monkey Wonky Wabbits Big Bad Wolf Tornado Farm Escape Pollen Nation Crazy Cows 12 Animals Bee Party Kawaii Kitty Puppy Love Birds! Fortunes of the Fox Penguin Vacation Wolf Cub Mega Moolah 1 Can 2 Can Raging Rhino Gorilla Cats and Cash Foxin Wins Cash Camel Buffalo Blitz Dolphin’s Pearl Soccer Safari

How to Choose the Best Animal-Themed Slot

It is not hard to find an ideal animal-themed slot for you if you are an animal-lover. But if you are trying this niche for the first time, then you can follow a few online casino basics to figure it out:

Start by determining your favourite animal figure. From cats and dogs to the mighty rhinos, you can find a slot having the animal figure of your liking.

Give some thought to the mood of the game. There are slots with life-like animal characters. On the other hand, some slots feature animals as cute, cuddly creatures. It all depends on your mood.

You can pick between the free and the paid versions of these slots depending on your budget for bets.

If you are aiming for big, then you need to check out the pay tables to determine which jackpot opportunity you wish to go with. It will help you shortlist the animal-themed slots even further.

Ultimately, it all comes down to personal preferences. Also, keep in mind to set aside a workable bankroll that can help you make most out of your chosen slot.

Summary

Animal-themed slots online are entertaining and rewarding at the same time. Even the most expert players at the casinos like to enjoy these slots now and then because of their relaxing gameplay. Although most of them are quite simplistic, there are options in this category with advanced features and bonuses to be unlocked.

In short, animal-themed online slots pack a punch for all the slot players looking for slots with visual appeal and attractive rewards.