Top 5 Best Gadgets for Gambling.

Gambling has, without a doubt, progressed from what it used to be many years ago. Thanks to the emergence of the internet, players no longer have to be physically present at brick-and-mortar casinos to participate in any casino gaming action. People can now play their favourite casino games or place bets on sporting events right in the comfort of their homes or even while on the go.

Another major reason that led to the popularity of online gambling these days is technology. Technological innovation cuts across all sectors globally, and the gambling sector is not also left out. A series of high-tech gadgets have been released over the years, many of which have made the way we do things, including gambling, easier, faster, and more enjoyable.

In this article, we will be looking at the top 5 best gadgets and their providers that enhance the playing experience of players when gambling online.

Desktop PCs

You will agree that there is no way to talk about remote online gambling without mentioning one of the pioneering gadgets that made it possible. When the advent of the internet brought about the rise of online gambling and the first online casinos, desktop devices and laptops were the only devices that were made compatible with these sites. This was also the same for every other industry and every website that was available online then. The desktop PC remains one of the most used gadgets for online casino gaming and sports betting. However, it has declined in recent years due to the other alternative options available to players.

One of the biggest advantages of the desktop PC is that it has a bigger screen than all other gadgets, making it easier for the eye to see everything a site offers and more comfortable navigating. Graphics, themes, and designs are also crystal clear on desktop PC, which essentially enhances the playing experience of players when they play. The gadget is especially good for live casino games as it will give you a better view of what is going on. However, the major downside of this device is that it is not portable.

Let’s see the main pros of the Desktop PC for gambling:

A larger screen that allows better visuals;

Easier navigation;

More convenience;

There are usually more games on the desktop version of casinos.

And as everything has both bad and good sides, let’s consider the cons of a Desktop PC for gambling:

Restricted mobility;

Usually dependent on an uninterrupted power supply.

Among the most popular and the best Desktop PC providers, there are Lenovo, Apple, HP, Acer, Asus, and others. The first place according to shipments is occupied by Lenovo, it was 58.26 million in 2018 and 62.97 million in 2019.

Laptops and Notebooks

Laptops are undoubtedly one of the most popular, if not the most popular, gadgets globally. Millions of people across the globe own a laptop, and any gambler that loves to play casino games online or place bets on sports would have at one time or another used this device to do so.

Laptops basically feature the same functionality as desktop devices, except for portability. Unlike desktop device, laptop devices are quite portable, and you can easily get a good model, stick it in your bag and use it anywhere you desire.

Aside from the portability, laptop PCs work the same as Desktop PCs, which means that with a laptop, a gambling enthusiast will have access to better graphics, designs, and themes. The screen size of these gadgets is also usually bigger than that of smartphones and smartwatches.

Another distinguishing factor of laptops and notebook computers is that they usually come in all forms of sizes. While some have bigger screens and are heavy, others are smaller, lighter, more portable, and can be moved with a single hand.

There are not that many disadvantages, but we may say that laptops and notebooks are not as portable as mobile phones, they take up some space in your luggage and may be quite heavy. Laptops and notebooks can be seen as a more portable form of desktop PC. As such, they more or less have the same pros as the desktop PC, which include:

Bigger screen;

Better graphics;

Easy navigation;

Much bigger selection of casino games;

Unlike the desktop PC, it is fairly portable and can be carried easily from one location to another.

Among the most popular providers of laptops and notebooks are Lenovo, Dell, Asus, Acer, Toshiba Corporation, Samsung Electronics, Microsoft, and Huawei Technologies.

Smartphones

Perhaps the most common technological gadget available for anything related to the internet today is the mobile smartphone. This is because this gadget has become an important part of our daily lives that most people cannot do without. Calling and texting were the primary and only features that mobile smartphones used to be capable of doing. But as technology advanced, so did the capabilities of these devices, most of which feature high-resolution screens, lightning-fast processors, and more RAMs.

Thanks to all the benefits and functionalities that smartphones offer, mobile gaming has become a need for online gaming. As a result, you will rarely find any online casino or sports betting site that does not make mobile optimization a top priority.

We will admit that in the days when mobile casinos were still developing, the number of games mobile users had access to via their mobile devices was not nearly as many as that of desktop and laptop computers. However, as mobile gaming keeps improving, the difference is no longer as significant. Depending on the casino, players can now access nearly all the same games available on the desktop versions of online casinos.

Pros of Mobile Smartphones for Gambling

As we have mentioned, there are many benefits to using mobile smartphones to enjoy gambling online. Here are some of the most common reasons why casino enthusiasts are playing casino games on their smartphones:

Small and portable;

Portability makes it possible to use from anywhere;

Easy to use;

Functional and convenient;

Often faster than computers.

Cons of Mobile Smartphones for Gambling

Since its emergence, mobile gaming has made millions of casino enthusiasts happy for several reasons. Unfortunately, mobile gambling also has its fair share of downsides, some of which includes:

Battery life can be limiting;

Smaller screen.

You should pay attention to the best smartphone providers, among which are Samsung, Apple, Xiaomi, OPPO, Vivo and others. In 2021 Samsung was in the first place according to the shipment, which was 272 million units.

Tablets

Tablet is another alternative gadget popular in different circles for playing games or placing bets on sports online. The device is a compromise between the normal computer and a smartphone, making it perfect for players who find smartphone screens too small and desktop or laptop Pcs too big or inconvenient to use. Like the mobile smartphone, tablets can be operated with a touch or a pen ball, depending on the model.

Most of the apps available for mobile smartphones are also available for your tablet. However, it provides a much bigger screen with a larger display, ensuring that you can keep track of more information on your screen all at once. It also lets you enjoy all the beautiful visuals modern online casino games offer.

The tablets being produced these days are quite powerful, and they come equipped with many different features that make them perfect for casino gaming and any gaming.

Although the number of players using tablet devices to enjoy gambling online is not as comparable as that of desktop and laptop computers and smartphones, there is no denying that it still has a decent following.

As mentioned earlier, tablet gaming is an excellent option for players interested in portable devices but prefers a more powerful and bigger device than a simple smartphone. The main disadvantage of using tablets is that it is not as portable as smartphones. Though it has its own advantages. Here are some of the notable cons of tablet gambling:

Bigger screen than smartphones;

Portable and usable anywhere;

Easy to use;

Navigation is more convenient.

Among the best providers of tablets, there are Apple, Samsung, Amazon, Lenovo, Huawei, Microsoft, Asus, and others.

Smartwatches

One of the gadgets that many casino enthusiasts overlook when it comes to online gambling is smartwatches. After all, most people’s first impression about smartwatches is that they are only good for jogging, working out at the gym, or tracking their fitness and health data. Alongside being used for the things mentioned above, you can use a smartwatch for various other functions, including gambling.

Yes. These tiny gadgets can now allow players to access and play their favourite casino games or place bets on sporting events. As it is a wearable device, smartwatch gambling is the true definition of gambling on the go. You can use the device easily in any social event or situation without drawing any attention.

The device essentially connects to your smartphone and allows you to conduct different operations with just a few taps on your wrist. Interestingly, due to rapid advances in technological developments, there are even smartwatches that don’t need to link with a smartphone.

We will admit that smartwatch gambling might not seem all that appealing due to the device’s small size, but once you get the hang of it, you will love its capabilities and every benefit it has to offer.

There are some advantages of using smartwatches for gambling, let’s take a look at them:

Wearable;

Convenient anywhere and anytime;

Can play while multitasking.

Speaking about the disadvantages of smartwatches for gambling, there are a few:

The tiny screen can be hard to use at first;

Can be expensive;

Battery life is within manageable limits.

The main provider of smartwatches is Apple with its first launch of these gadgets in 2015. The other providers which are also worth your attention are Samsung Group, Lenovo Group, Garmin, Fitbit, LG Electronics, Huawei Technologies, Fossil Group, Polar Electro and others.

Best 5 Software Providers for Gambling

Aside from the gadgets that gambling enthusiasts are using to access and play their favourite casino games online, another major reason online casino gambling has become very popular in recent years is software providers. These software developers are the driving force behind online casinos and the creators of immersive slots, table games, live dealer games, and every other online casino game you have come to love and enjoy.

Today, a massive number of software providers are constantly developing new and exciting online slots real money for your entertainment. Those slots are provided in the free mode to give players the opportunity to train first, but real-money games are more thrilling and give the chance to win big. Naturally, as you will find in any other sector, some software providers are better than others, be it in the quantity and quality of their games. The table below shows some relevant information about some of the best providers of casino game titles in the iGaming industry.

Provider Year Founded Number of Online Games Iconic Games Interesting features Microgaming 1994 800+ Immortal Romance, Mega Moolah, Avalon Known for some of the best progressive jackpot slots NetEnt 1996 200+ Starburst, Gonzo’s Quest, Guns N’ Roses Known for some of the best-branded slots, high RTP slots, and much more IGT 1975 150+ Cleopatra, Wolf Run, Davinci Diamonds A provider of both online and land-based casino games Betsoft 2006 150+ Ogre Empire, Good Girl, Bad Girl Blood Eternal Known for providing quality 3D slots Playtech 1999 200+ Jackpot Giant, Gladiator, Age of the Gods slot series Veteran provider with an impressive game library

Closing Thoughts

The top 5 gadgets for online gambling considered in this article provide casino enthusiasts and sports betting fans the best possible gaming experience, all from the comfort of their homes or while on the go. However, each device is unique in features and attributes and offers many advantages. For example, the mobile gadget has most of the same functionalities as the desktop and laptop computers, with the advantage of portability, making it usable anytime and anywhere.

These gadgets are fast, reliable, and serve as means to get instant access to any casino game or sports market and an opportunity to get life-changing wins. That said, these gadgets would be useless for gambling without the software providers that develop the online casino games we have come to love. So, you can go ahead to use these gadgets to access and play games from the best software providers in the industry.

