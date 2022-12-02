Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

If you love a bit of superbike action, then the chances are that you like a bit of a thrill… and thus, the world of online casinos may well be appealing.

The great news is that you can combine both of these into one big, exciting thrill-seeking experience with some of the best motorbike casino games.

There are all different themed slot games – some more popular than others. Although there aren’t that many games based around the motorbike theme, there are some pretty decent ones to keep you going.

When looking for a good biker casino slot game, there are all different things to consider. Obviously, slots available on mobile are always the best as it means you can always enjoy the game on the go (although preferably not whilst riding your bike!) You should also look to see what the game provider is, the payouts, the bonus features and, of course, the maximum win you can walk away with.

Here, we will look at the very best motorbike slot games you can currently find in the best online casinos out there.

1: Slots Angels

Forget Hell’s Angels, we have the Slots Angels game to check out. This game is one of the leading biker-themes slots on the market. It is played over 5-reels and offers 30 paylines – and you get to join a group of bikers that hop on their Harleys and ride about town, creating mischief as they go.

The game obviously looks great, but it’s more than just the visuals – it’s all about the money-making. As well as a solid base game, it really excels in its top selection of bonus features. Not only does it have a free spins feature, but this game has multiplier spins, which can boost up your winnings by as much as 5-times. You can also customize the gameplay and enjoy the ride exactly as you want.

2: Biker Gang

Next on our list, we have Biker Gang. When it comes to video games, lots of bikers enjoy the thrills and spills of Grand Theft Auto – one of the biggest names in the business. However, for GTA fans that like the idea of playing online casino games, there is Biker Gang.

Sure, in the GTA game, you can take a visit to the virtual in-game casino and play virtual money for virtual wins – and spend it on virtual products in the game… but that’s not quite the same as being able to withdraw real money wins and spend in on whatever you like, which you can in Biker Gang.

This game isn’t the most complicated out there, but that makes it great for those new to the casino industry. It is played over 5-reels and offers 9 paylines. It has very decent graphics (although not groundbreaking) – and the look and feel really focus on the pursuit of money wins. As well as a solid base game, there is also a scatter symbol – the flaming tyre symbol, which is where the free spins come into it. There is also a flaming dice wild which can give you even more winning potential.

This game is tough, cool and pretty fun. And, if you manage to get the right symbols, you can rev up some pretty fierce wins.

3: Bike Mania

The last one on our list of top games for bikers is Bike Mania. This one is maybe a little for the newer bikers out there… that have just recently upgraded from their bicycles. All bikers start out this way, right? Well, this bright and bold slot is filled with bikes and all of their different parts.

The slot game is played over 5 reels with 25-paylines and is pretty simple. It has all the basic standard ways to win, plus wild symbols to increase your win potential and scatter symbols to trigger the free spins and increase your win amount.

