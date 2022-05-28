Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Online casinos host hundreds of exciting slot games, and many have appealing themes. If you are a fan of cycling and want to spin the reels on a great game, we have the best recommendations right here. Get ready to enjoy titles from leading developers and win some great payouts with these cycling-themed options. All games can be previewed in a demo mode before betting and will support a wide variety of wagering options for real money players. https://unsplash.com/photos/wPXEQz40f8s

Pedal Power

When choosing to play online, there will be a variety of themed games and one that focuses on cycling is Pedal Power. This slot has been released by Microgaming and it features impressive graphics. Featuring professional cyclists from around the world. The game is visually appealing. With the best bonuses at online casinos in Slovakia, you can earn free spins to use on this themed slot. Betting with bonus funds will allow for real money payouts to be collected. If you are a fan of cycling games, be sure to check out this title at leading sites and cash in on any free spin or free cash bonuses.

With bonus money, you can be on this 25 payline title and benefit from wilds and scatters that can boost base game payouts. If you can get three or more scatter icons, a free spins bonus will be triggered. Players will then choose a free spin option. This can include 25 spins with a 2x multiplier, 10 spins with a 5x multiplier, or 5 with a 10x multiplier.

Bike Mania

Bike Mania has become one of the most played games for cycling enthusiasts. Featuring 25 paylines there are some great betting options. This title can be enjoyed by low and mid rollers. As the reels spin, themed icons will appear and any winning combination will produce payouts automatically. There is a standard wild icon and a scatter that is used. The scatter will be the key to triggering a free spin bonus round, where most game payouts will be generated. Depending on how many scatters trigger the feature, you can earn between 10 and 20 free spins with multipliers as high as 4x.

Created by Portomaso Gaming, Bike Mania is a perfect choice for those that love cycling. This slot also includes a second screen bonus, the Bike Mania Bonus. This is triggered with three or more bonus icons. Here, players have the chance to win payouts ranging from 375x to 1125x the bet amount.

Slot Angels

With Slot Angels, there is a motorbike theme and the game has been created by BetSoft. Featuring a great RTP of 96.9%, this is one of the most rewarding cycling-themed games available online. You will be betting on 5 reels that contain 30 paylines and the maximum bet supported is $150 per spin.

The features in this BetSoft title are amazing and can help increase payouts. There is a re-spins feature that is triggered after each winning combination. The center reel will spin again for your chance to win up to 5x the initial payout amount.

Slot Angels also has a second screen bonus triggered with three or more lead biker symbols. Here, you will choose one of the three bikers that you think will win the race. While two bonus features sound great, this game offers another! There is a click-me feature when three darts appear on reels. Here, simply choose any of the dartboards and collect an instant prize amount.

Win a Bike

While most cycling-themed games will be video slots from leading developers, Win a Bike is a great option for those that love to play a classic game. With this title, there is a single payline on three reels. This is a Vegas classic title that is offered at websites that use iSoftBet software. As a three-reel selection, there are fewer icons in play. However, those used are directly related to the cycling theme. You will see different colored helmets appearing as well as a wild icon.

Many classic slots do not feature bonuses, but with Win a Bike, there is an added feature. If you get the Win a Bike logo on the payline when placing maximum bets, the bonus game will trigger. This is a Multiplier Bonus that can offer payouts as high as 15x. What makes this game so appealing is that players can also win a real quad bike from playing!

The Golden Game

This exciting title has been created by Playtech and it offers an amazing cycling theme. From the second the game is launched, players will get a cycling experience. All of the icons used on this slot are related to the theme and there are some great sounds and animations used. One reason many players prefer this Playtech title is for the 10,000 coin jackpot that can be won in the base game. The Golden Game also offers free spins and double multipliers that can greatly boost overall returns.

Conclusion

Whether you like the latest video style titles or want classic three-reel options, there are some excellent choices that focus on cycling. With these games, players can place bets and benefit from bonus features and top base game payouts. These titles have all been created by trusted and reputable software developers and are sure to entertain any biking fan.

