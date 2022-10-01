Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

The rookie beats Martin to pole by just 0.021, with Bagnaia and Quartararo next up – and Aleix Espargaro unable to move through from Q1.

The last time two or more MotoGP™ rookies started from pole in a single season was 2006, and Marco Bezzecchi’s stunning new all-time lap record at Buriram ensures 2022 enters the history books as another such year. The Mooney VR46 Racing Team rider took it by just 0.021 from old Moto3™ sparring partner Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing), with Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) completing the Ducati front row lockout.

The fight went down to the final few seconds as Martin’s provisional pole was snatched away by Bezzecchi, but the number 89 had one last shot at it. And it was close, but he couldn’t quite snatch it back, leaving it as just 0.021 splitting the two.

Bagnaia was first to put in a serious challenge for pole as he headed out earlier than many for a second run, and the Italian made up a huge chunk of time late in the lap. In the end, however, it gives him third – and he is the top qualifier of the Championship challengers.

It’s close, however, with Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP™) next up at the head of the second row, and that second row is completed by Enea Bastianini (Gresini Racing MotoGP™). The contrasting fortunes were for Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing), with both Aprilias failing to make it out of Q1 at a track the new RS-GP is taking on for the first time. He’ll want to leap forward on Sunday from P13.

Johann Zarco (Prima Pramac Racing) splits Quartararo and Bastianini on Row 2, with Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team) at the head of Row 3 – but the same place he qualified at Motegi as he blasted away to a dominant win.

Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) came through Q1 and was challenging for the front row on his final lap of Q2, but the number 93 then lost over four tenths in the final sector as the final corner proved the lap’s undoing. Still, Marquez will likely prove one to watch on Sunday as the only rider to win at Buriram so far. Luca Marini (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) starts alongside the eight-time World Champion.

Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) completes the top ten ahead of both Red Bull KTM Factory Racing machines of Miguel Oliveira and Brad Binder, with the Austrian factory looking for more in that final push of qualifying – but likely to move forward once the lights go out.

So, we have a first-time pole-sitter with a shot at Rookie of the Year, Bagnaia and Quartararo close on the grid, Bastianini with less and less to lose, and Aleix Espargaro looking for a lot more on Sunday. The battle for Buriram supremacy takes place over what are sure to be 26 thrilling laps from 15:00 (GMT +7), so make sure to tune in!

MotoGP™: TOP THREE

1 Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) – Ducati – 1’55.214

2 Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) – Ducati – +0.021

3 Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) – Ducati – +0.104

Marco Bezzecchi: “Honestly, I had only one new tyre for the rear so in the final minutes of the session, I said, ‘Okay, I have to go and I don’t care about any others,’ and tried to push the best that I can. I saw that I was fast but I didn’t expect to make a 29.6. Also, I didn’t know that I was in pole position because I couldn’t check any big screen with the sun. So, unbelievable, it’s a big emotion. I’m very proud to get my first pole position but now the important part is tomorrow, so we have to be focused.”

