Bezzecchi Blasts To Silverstone Pole

The Italian bounces back to take to the top on Saturday, ahead of Navarro and Lowes

Marco Bezzecchi (Sky Racing Team VR46) set a searing new lap record at Silverstone in Moto2™, the Italian putting in a 2:03.988 to just deny Jorge Navarro (Lightech Speed Up) the honour. It really wasn’t by much either as just 0.073 separated the top two, with Sam Lowes (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) taking third and still within only 0.081 of the top… over a whopping 6km lap.

Q1

Stefano Manzi (Flexbox HP 40) topped the session into the 2:04s, with rookie and recent podium finisher Ai Ogura (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) next up as he just pipped teammate Somkiat Chantra. Joining the three moving through was Xavi Vierge (Petronas Sprinta Racing).

It was also announced just before the session that Lorenzo Dalla Porta (Italtrans Racing Team) was withdrawing from the GP after struggling with a shoulder injury.

Q2

It looked like Lowes was on for a home pole position and his third at the track in Moto2™ until late on, and even including late on in the laps that Bezzecchi and Navarro were putting in. Bezzecchi was behind points leader Remy Gardner (Red Bull KTM Ajo) and setting yellow sectors until right at the line – when he and Gardner also got very close, the Italian still at full chat. And it was just enough, putting Bezzecchi provisional top and leaving it all up to Navarro.

The Spaniard was well within striking distance although not with red sectors, and he was the last rider in with a shout at denying Bezzecchi. Over the line he got incredibly close but had to settle for second by just 0.073, nevertheless denying Lowes P2.

The Grid

Bezzecchi, Navarro and Lowes head the grid, with Gardner forced to settle for the head of Row 2. He’s joined by teammate Raul Fernandez (Red Bull KTM Ajo), just 0.014 between the two. Fabio Di Giannantonio (Federal Oil Gresini Moto2) took sixth.

2019 Silverstone winner Augusto Fernandez (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) starts P7, with Aron Canet (Kipin Energy Aspar Moto2) and Vierge alongside. American Joe Roberts (Italtrans Racing Team) completes the top ten, retaining his step back towards the front.

Can Bezzecchi keep it rolling on race day? Will Gardner and Fernandez strike back? Can Lowes take the top step at home? Or is Navarro primed for a push back to glory? Find out at the later time of 14:30 (GMT +1) as Moto2™ take on Silverstone.

Moto2™ front row:

1 Marco Bezzecchi – Sky Racing Team VR46 – Kalex – 2:03.988

2 Jorge Navarro – Lightech Speed Up – Boscocuro – +0.073

3 Sam Lowes – Elf Marc VDS Racing Team – Kalex – +0.081

Marco Bezzecchi: “It was a very exciting lap. I didn’t expect 3.9 because I had to overtake some riders and also I struggled with Remy because at the last corner I almost hit him, and I said maybe I’ll make the front row and then I crossed the finish line and saw 3.9 and I said incredible. I couldn’t believe it. An amazing job from my team. This weekend we started a bit in trouble but grew well today. The sensation was already good yesterday. Very, very happy and now focused as the race is tomorrow and we have to stay concentrated and try get the maximum.”

