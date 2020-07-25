Bezzecchi Scorches To First Intermediate Class Pole

The Italian is back on top, beating Lowes and Bastianini to pole in Jerez.

Marco Bezzecchi (Sky Racing Team VR46) took his first Moto2™ pole position on Saturday in the Gran Premio Red Bull de Andalucia, ending Q2 0.037 ahead of Sam Lowes (EG 0,0 Marc VDS) to take the honour and show more top pace in 2020. Behind Lowes, who has won at the venue before, it’s Enea Bastianini (Italtrans Racing Team) who completes the front row – and after coming through Q1.

Under the scorching Andalucian sun, it was Bezzecchi and Sky Racing Team VR46 teammate Luca Marini who were at the summit from the off, with the Italians working well in tandem once again, but Jorge Navarro (Beta Tools Speed Up) then hit back to get in the mix. Bezzecchi wouldn’t be denied though and the Italian put in another stunner to take back the provisional pole, with Bastianini then shooting up to P2. Lowes looked like the last man to threaten but ultimately just fell hundredths short and takes second.

Navarro starts fourth and will be hoping his luck will change after his Turn 1, opening lap crash at the Spanish GP last week. He’s joined by Spanish GP winner Marini, who couldn’t improve on his last run, and last weekend’s polesitter Jorge Martin (Red Bull KTM Ajo) on the second row.

Aron Canet (Openbank Aspar Team Moto2) had another strong showing in P7, with the impressive rookie set to lead the more experienced Nicolo Bulega (Federal Oil Gresini Moto2) and Tom Lüthi (Liqui Moly Intact GP) away from the third row. Lüthi’s teammate Marcel Schrötter rounds out the top 10 having had an off-track excursion at Turn 1 in Q2.

Championship leader Tetsuta Nagashima (Red Bull KTM Ajo) had to settle for P15 in Q2, and he’ll be one looking for some points and progress on Sunday. The Japanese rider is on the comeback from a heavy FP3 crash, and may be set on damage control in the Sunday heat.

Tune in for the Moto2™ race at 12:20 local time (GMT+2) in Jerez as Bezzecchi goes all in to change pole to victory!

Moto2™ front row

1 Marco Bezzecchi- Sky Racing Team VR46 – Kalex – 1:41.728

2 Sam Lowes – EG 0,0 Marc VDS – Kalex +0.037

3 Enea Bastianini – Italtrans Racing Team – Kalex – +0.117

Marco Bezzecchi: “It’s important to be here, especially for me, because I had a difficult season last year and the injury, so a tough period, but today I was very strong. I’m very happy for this because the team worked really well, and this this pole is for the Sky Racing Team, they saved me. I’m very happy so I want to thank the team, the academy, Vale, everyone. And now I’m focused for tomorrow because it will be difficult with the hot conditions and my foot, but for the moment I’ll enjoy it and I’m very happy!”