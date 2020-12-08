Bickers have announced the arrival of the new Nitro MX700 Motocross full face helmet.

The new and improved design of the Nitro MX700 helmet, replaces the iconic MX620 design. The new helmet consists of all new natural race-inspired graphics and it is now easier than ever to find a Nitro MX700 helmet that will complement your bike and riding gear.

The all new Nitro MX700 Helmet includes a variety of high-end features. The helmet features a wide eye port ensuring peripheral vision is paramount. The helmet will ensure your head stays cool, even in the warmest of riding conditions, due to an 100% increase in rear exhaust ventilation and the new MX700 is equipped with a fully removable and machine washable liner and cheek pad system, allowing the helmet to stay fresher for longer. Nitro’s all new MX700 helmet is also ACU gold approved and is fitted with the Latest ECE22.05 standard compliant MPT (Multi Poly Tech) constructed MX shell.

Nitro is one of the leading brands in the motorcycle industry, bringing high-end specifications and designs at affordable prices. The new MX700 Helmets are available in a range of sizes, with the new MX700 Holeshot helmet available in a range colour ways and both adult and junior sizes.

For more information on Nitro Products in UK visit bickers-online.co.uk/

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter



Email address: Leave this field empty if you're human:

Podcasts Latest Episodes

Vroom – Your Motorsport Fix

Rock’N’Road a new podcast by Leona Graham





