British bodywork manufacturer Skidmarx has developed a tall and wide screen for the Honda VFR1200X Crosstourer.

Providing substantially more protection from wind and rain than the factory fitted item, the new Crosstourer screen is approximately 33% bigger than standard, measuring 62 cm tall by 38 cm wide.

Made from 4 mm cast acrylic, the Skidmarx screen is strong enough to retain its form, even at speed.

Skidmarx design their road bike screens to fit directly onto existing mounting points, using original fasteners, so it’s simply a matter of removing the original screen and replacing it with the taller version.

The new Honda Crosstourer Tall & Wide screens fit all models from 2016-2021 and is available in clear and light or dark tints, selling for £79.95 including VAT.

Skidmarx also produce a rear hugger to fit the Crosstourer, suitable for all models from 2012 to 2021. Prices start at £99.95 for the black GRP version and it is also available in lighter carbon fibre and strong forged carbon fibre.

Call 01305 780808 or visit www.skidmarx.co.uk for details.

