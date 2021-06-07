After two hugely successful car race meetings last month, it is the turn of two-wheel action which will take centre stage at Croft Circuit this weekend as No Limits Racing look to make it a spectacular meeting to remember.

Established in 2013 as the racing arm of the No Limits Trackday Ltd company, No Limits Racing has risen through the ranks to become one of the leading organisations for motorcycle racing in the UK and the club’s annual venture to the North Yorkshire track will see no less than 23 races over the two days with packed grids throughout.

Many of the top BSB support race stars are likely to be in attendance as they get more valuable track time ahead of the opening round at Oulton Park later this month with two established stars heading the Pirelli Super Series 1000 grid at Croft. Luke Hopkins leads Yorkshireman Josh Daley by 37 points, but local aces Richie Harrison from Darlington and Northallerton’s Andrew Stockdale will be major threats at their local track.

Durham rider James Alderson sits in second place behind leader Joe Talbot in the Pirelli Super Series 600 and will be looking to reduce the 28-point deficit whilst in the Ducati Coventry JHP Challenge, many of the leading lights in the BSB Ducati Tri-Options Cup are expected to be in action as they chase down leader Martin Heaton.

Joe Higham leads the Metzeler Newcomers 600 class with six wins whilst in the Metzeler Newcomers 1000 series, Craig Havlock has won eight out of the ten races so far. Roddy Taylor has won four races in a row to lead the CFMoto UK Super Twins class whereas Rob Childs leads the Standard Twins, Paul Manning heads the CB500s, and Kam Dixon leads the 400cc class.

Scott Stone has won three races in a row to lead the Premier 600 category with John Coughlin heading the Premier 1000 series whilst in the 600 Cup, leader Andrew Smart won the opening five races but has won just one in the last six. Shaun Evans is in charge in the Pre-Injection 600 class whilst Adam Thomspon leads the Moto46 Streetbike Cup.

And if that’s not enough choice, then there is a three-hour Endurance race with many of the top riders taking part. Saturday will see practice commence at 09.30 and see seven races culminating in the Endurance race at 14.55. Sunday’s 16-race card gets underway at 12.15 following an emergency practice session for any rider requiring it at 12.00 noon.

Once again, Croft Circuit is allowing a strictly limited number of spectators to attend whereby THERE ARE NO TICKETS AVAILABLE FOR SALE ON THE GATE, ALL MUST BE PURCHASED IN ADVANCE BY BOOKING ONLINE AT www.croftcircuit.co.uk. Adult admission costs £16.50 per day with accompanied children aged 15 and under admitted free (must be advised when booking). Thereafter, a reference number will be given to allow access upon arrival. If the meeting is postponed, a full refund will be issued and until further easing of restrictions are announced, there is no access to the paddock or pits and viewing is confined to the spectator banking from Clervaux to Hawthorne. Further details are available from Croft Circuit on 01325 721815, www.croftcircuit.co.uk and www.750.co.uk.

Picture attached (courtesy of Tony Todd): Packed grids and 23 races will be the order of the day at the No Limits race matting at Croft Circuit this weekend.

2021 Race Meeting Calendar

12/13th June No Limits Bike Meeting

26/27th June Ferrari Owners Club Event Weekend

7/8th August BARC Car Meeting

21/22nd August D&DMC Battle of Britain Meeting

4/5th September BRSCC Car Meeting

18/19th September Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship Weekend

2/3rd October CMRC Bike Meeting

Advance ticket sales are available for all meetings, book online at www.croftcircuit.co.uk or for further information, please contact Croft Circuit on 01325 721815 or [email protected].