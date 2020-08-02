Bike Reviews by MrDarcy & the Ol’Man

We review the coolest motorbikes from all makes! Our reviews are honest, detailed, and beautifully filmed. We don’t just recite from a spec-sheet, but we describe how the bikes feel, go, look, and handle.

We are a father & son team, and have both been riding bikes since we were kids.

We take each bike and review it for what it is, and for the 99% of people who would be interested in that bike. No BS, no stupidity, no messing about.