Bike Reviews by MrDarcy & the Ol’Man

We review the coolest motorbikes from all makes! Our reviews are honest, detailed, and beautifully filmed. We don’t just recite from a spec-sheet, but we describe how the bikes feel, go, look, and handle.
We are a father & son team, and have both been riding bikes since we were kids.
We take each bike and review it for what it is, and for the 99% of people who would be interested in that bike. No BS, no stupidity, no messing about.
Royal Enfield Himalayan Full Review! Is this the only bike you'd ever need?
Harley-Davidson BREAKOUT 114 Review. How good is it? We find out!
Benelli Leoncino 500 Trail Full Review. On & off road. What is it really like?
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Cafe Racer. Full Review. How good is it?
BIG Problem with SLIPONS and aftermarket pipes! Can they affect handling? Harley-Davidson. V&H.
Benelli Imperiale 400 Review. A modern Classic with the looks and reliability!
Harley 48 With Cobra Speedster 909 Exhaust [PURE SOUND]
Harley-Davidson Fat Bob W/ V&H Big Shots Staggered (LOUD)