More than 10,000 motorcycle fans visited Tobacco Dock in the capital last weekend (28-29 May) for Bike Shed London 2016. The event, now in its fourth year, is run by Bike Shed Motorcycle Club (BSMC) in partnership with Triumph-motorcycles-industry-news/">Triumph Motorcycles.

In addition to 10 custom bikes exhibited by Triumph, visitors were treated to a collection of more than 150 other bespoke models from a whole host of manufacturers. From a one-off Triumph Street Twin rework from Down & Out Café Racers to a custom collaboration developed in partnership with luxury fashion brand, Barbour International, some of the country’s most creative builds were on display. These were joined by a bespoke Bonneville Scrambler designed for World Superbike legend Carl Fogarty, as well as the Thruxton R café racer ridden by David Beckham in the Outlaws art house film.

Bike Shed’s popularity has grown rapidly over its four-year span, now holding the reputation as one of the leading retro-classic motorcycle exhibitions. The event allows motorcycle fans from across Europe to view the latest custom models and share their passion for bespoke builds.

Paul Lilly, general manager of Triumph UK & Ireland, commented: “Triumph has a proud history of designing modern classics and we are delighted that we can continue to showcase these with BMSC. Bike Shed London is without doubt one of Europe’s most vibrant motorcycle exhibitions.

“With the custom-bike scene flourishing, riders are looking for ways to make their bikes more personal. The Bonneville range of bikes are perfectly suited to do so, with inspiration kits and hundreds of accessories available to make your bike your own.”

For more information, visit http://www.triumphmotorcycles.co.uk.