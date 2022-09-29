Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Bike stuck behind a Milton Keynes sofa for eight years with just 47 miles on the clock comes to sale with Silverstone Auctions.

A 2006 Ducati 999R with 47 miles on the clock stuck behind a sofa in Milton Keynes for eight years is Mark Bryan of Silverstone Auctions’ latest discovery.

This virtually brand-new sleeping beauty – a dust-cover Ducati – comes to auction on November 11th at the NEC Classic Motor Show with an estimate of £20,000 – £25,000.

Mark Bryan says: ”It’s amazing what one finds stuck down the back of some sofas, but this surely takes the cake! I could not believe it when the owner unzipped this bike from its cover, that had been sitting hidden in clear sight for almost a decade in his living room.”

Mark is well known for uncovering individual bikes and sometimes whole bike collections from the cobwebs of farm barns or garden sheds. But even he was surprised when this special bike made its unexpected appearance.

This 2006 Ducati 999R 999cc in fabulous “as new” condition having only covered 47 miles from new is the final incarnation of the Ducati 999R, a 0-60 in 3 seconds and 170mph superbike.

UK-registered on a V5C, this example has covered a mere 47 miles in its 16-year life. It’s enjoyed ‘pride of place’ in our vendor’s lounge for the last eight years and had a cam belt change and service in 2014 with invoice included.

Fitted with Termignoni exhaust system with the original system included as pictured it will have a paddock stand included, (not the one pictured).

It may need some basic recommissioning before road use. It is sold with all the literature from new, spare keys, service and handbooks, old MOT and key code card.

FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT : Mark Bryan – [email protected] or Tel 01926 691141

