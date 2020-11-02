Suzuki’s British Superbike and Superstock 1000 race-winning GSX-R1000R is available in a new black colour scheme for 2021, complemented by orange and grey accents and bold, grey, SUZUKI lettering, as a nod to the firm’s now well-recognised race bike livery.

Available in dealerships now, the GSX-R’s variable valve timing-equipped engine produces 202PS and features a comprehensive electronics package including a 10-mode, lean angle-sensitive traction control system, a quickshifter and auto-blipper, and launch control.

The new black and orange variant of the GSX-R1000R – which joins the 100th anniversary edition in Suzuki’s range in 2021 – is also available with £1000 off its RRP as part of Suzuki’s £1 per cc offer, meaning it can be had for just £15,999. As a result, a £3,000 deposit or trade-in means it can be ridden away for £177.62 per month over the course of a three-year PCP deal.

Find out more about the GSX-R1000R, here.

