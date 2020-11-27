The countdown has begun!
Starting right now and running until the 1st December, shop Oxford’s Black Friday deals at your local Oxford dealer and save on the selection of products listed below.
Black Friday offers are subject to change and whilst stock last.
Titan Disc – Lock
OF50- Chrome
OF51- Yellow
Normal RRP £ 26.99
Black Friday £14.99
Aqua DryPhone Universal
Oximiser 900
(Anniversary Edition)
Balaclava – Thermolite
Muc-Off Polishing Ball Kit
M634
Aqua M8 Tank Bag
OL404 Khaki / Black
OL454 Black
OL464 Black / Grey / Fluo
MT Rapide Revival
Matt Black / Gold
White / Gold
MT Rapide Crucial
White / Red
White / Green
White / Blue
MT Thunder Breeze (Kids)
White / Pink
MT Thunder Torn (Kids)
Fluo Yellow / Green
ARMR Knee Sliders
Black
White
Red
Fluo
Continental Jacket
Tech Grey
Black / Fluo
Desert
Tech Black
Dakota Women’s Jacket
Stealth Black
Black / Pink
Black / Purple
Black / Baby Blue
Black / White (size 8 only)
Burgundy
Mondial Glove (Short)
Tech Black
Tech Green
HotGrips Premium Retro
EL693
Deluxe Gloves – Merino
Muc-Off Mini Lube Kit
M617
Aqua T8 Tail Bag
OL405 Khaki / Black
OL455 Black
OL465 Black / Grey / Fluo
MT Rapide Global
White / Grey / Red
White / Grey / Black
White / Green / Red
White / Blue / Red
MT Rapide Overtake
Matt Black / Red
Matt Black / Fluo
Matt Black / White
MT Atom Raceline Evo
Matt Black / Fluo Orange
White / Red / Blue
Matt Black / White
White / Black / Orange
White / Red / Green
MT Thunder Sniper (Kids)
Matt Black / Fluo Yellow
ARMR Urban Mask
(Helmet not included)
ARMR Knee Sliders (Teardrop)
Black
White
Continental Pant
(Short, Reg, Long)
Black
Desert
Metro Pant
(Short, Reg, Long)
Black
Oxford ChillOut Layers
ChillOut Top
ChillOut Pants
Mondial Glove (Long)
Tech Black
Grey / Black
Barton Men’s Jeans
(Short, Reg, Long)
Jet Black
Ink Wash
Echo Blue
Promotions available whilst stocks last and in participating store only. Limited sizes and colours available for certain products. Offers are subject to change. When using our store locator, call ahead to check prices, stock levels and availability prior to your visit.
For more information, visit
www.oxfordproducts.com