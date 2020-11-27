The countdown has begun!

Starting right now and running until the 1st December, shop Oxford’s Black Friday deals at your local Oxford dealer and save on the selection of products listed below.

Black Friday offers are subject to change and whilst stock last.

Titan Disc – Lock
OF50- Chrome
OF51- Yellow

Normal RRP £26.99
Black Friday £14.99

Find out more »

Aqua DryPhone Universal

OX190

Normal RRP £24.99
Black Friday £14.99

Find out more »
Oximiser 900
(Anniversary Edition)

EL572

Normal RRP £49.99
Black Friday £34.99

Find out more »
Balaclava – Thermolite

CA020

Normal RRP £11.99
Black Friday £5.99

Find out more »
Muc-Off Polishing Ball Kit
M634

Normal RRP £34.99
Black Friday £9.99

Find out more »
Aqua M8 Tank Bag
OL404 Khaki / Black
OL454 Black
OL464 Black / Grey / Fluo

Normal RRP £59.99
Black Friday £39.99

Find out more»
Lidsack
OL261

Normal RRP £14.99
Black Friday £9.99

Find out more »

MT Rapide Revival
Matt Black / Gold
White / Gold

Normal RRP £149.99
Black Friday £99.99

Find out more »
MT Rapide Crucial
White / Red
White / Green
White / Blue

Normal RRP £159.99
Black Friday £99.99

Find out more »
MT Thunder Breeze (Kids)
White / Pink

Normal RRP £79.99
Black Friday £49.99

Find out more »
MT Thunder Torn (Kids)
Fluo Yellow / Green

Normal RRP £79.99
Black Friday £49.99

Find out more »
ARMR Knee Sliders
Black
White
Red
Fluo

Normal RRP £29.99
Black Friday £14.99Find out more »
Continental Jacket
Tech Grey
Black / Fluo
Desert
Tech Black

Normal RRP £199.99
Black Friday £149.99Find out more »
Heritage Tech
Olive
Navy

Normal RRP £199.99
Black Friday £99.99Find out more »
Dakota Women’s Jacket
Stealth Black
Black / Pink
Black / Purple
Black / Baby Blue
Black / White (size 8 only)
Burgundy

Normal RRP £119.99
Black Friday £79.99Find out more »

Stormseal Oversuit

Normal RRP £99.99
Black Friday £59.99Find out more »
Mondial Glove (Short)
Tech Black
Tech Green

Normal RRP £89.99
Black Friday £49.99

Find out more »
Chain Brush

OX731

Normal RRP £11.99
Black Friday £5.99

Find out more »
HotGrips Premium Retro
EL693

Normal RRP £79.99
Black Friday £49.99

Find out more »
Deluxe Gloves – Merino
CA250 S/M
CA251 L/XL

Normal RRP £14.99
Black Friday £7.99

Find out more »
Mask – Black

OX630

Normal RRP £14.99
Black Friday £7.50

Find out more »
Muc-Off Mini Lube Kit
M617

Normal RRP £9.99
Black Friday £4.99

Find out more »
Aqua T8 Tail Bag
OL405 Khaki / Black
OL455 Black
OL465 Black / Grey / Fluo

Normal RRP £49.99
Black Friday £29.99

Find out more »
MT Rapide Global
White / Grey / Red
White / Grey / Black
White / Green / Red
White / Blue / Red

Normal RRP £149.99
Black Friday £99.99

Find out more »
MT Rapide Overtake
Matt Black / Red
Matt Black / Fluo
Matt Black / White

Normal RRP £149.99
Black Friday £99.99

Find out more »
MT Atom Raceline Evo
Matt Black / Fluo Orange
White / Red / Blue
Matt Black / White
White / Black / Orange
White / Red / Green

Normal RRP £149.99
Black Friday £99.99

Find out more »
MT Thunder Sniper (Kids)
Matt Black / Fluo Yellow

Normal RRP £79.99
Black Friday £49.99

Find out more »
ARMR Urban Mask 
(Helmet not included)

Normal RRP £39.99
Black Friday £19.99Find out more »
ARMR Knee Sliders (Teardrop)
Black
White

Normal RRP £29.99
Black Friday £14.99Find out more »
Continental Pant
(Short, Reg, Long)
Black
Desert

Normal RRP £169.99
Black Friday £129.99Find out more »
Metro Pant
(Short, Reg, Long)
Black

Normal RRP £89.99
Black Friday £49.99Find out more »

Parka Jacket

Normal RRP £179.99
Black Friday £99.99Find out more »
Oxford ChillOut Layers
ChillOut Top
ChillOut Pants

Normal RRP £44.99 (each)
Black Friday £24.99 (each)

Find out more »
Mondial Glove (Long)
Tech Black
Grey / Black

Normal RRP £99.99
Black Friday £59.99

Find out more »
Barton Men’s Jeans
(Short, Reg, Long)
Jet Black
Ink Wash
Echo Blue

Normal RRP £99.99
Black Friday £59.99Find out more »
Promotions available whilst stocks last and in participating store only. Limited sizes and colours available for certain products. Offers are subject to change. When using our store locator, call ahead to check prices, stock levels and availability prior to your visit.

For more information, visit www.oxfordproducts.com

