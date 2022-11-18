Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Black Horse, the UK’s leading provider of motor finance and part of Lloyds Banking Group, is once again sponsoring the main stage at the UK’s largest annual motorcycle show, Motorcycle Live.

The show takes place at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC), Birmingham over nine days, from 19th to 27th November 2022. It will feature over 175 exhibitors, including 50 manufacturers.

The Black Horse stage will host a full programme of entertainment across the event, including rider and celebrity interviews, games and challenges.

Black Horse’s infamous ‘Race An Ace’ event will take place on the stage at 11:30 each day, hosted by ex-professional motorbike racer, Steve Parrish. Participants will have the opportunity to take on racing hero Peter Hickman on the tracks of the popular Isle of Man TT videogame. The overall winner each day will be awarded vouchers to spend at various motorcycle manufacturers. There will also be prizes for runners up, including signed books by Steve Parish, tickets to Motorcycle Live 2023 and Black Horse merchandise.

Tracey Gramsch, Senior Manager Manufacturer Partners at Black Horse, said: “It’s fantastic to be sponsoring the Black Horse stage again. We can’t wait to take to the stage and see people challenge their favourite racing heroes in our ever popular Race An Ace event.

“Black Horse has long been by the side of motorcyclists throughout their motorcycle journey, from supporting them with getting their very first bike through to purchasing their dream model in later life. This commitment is reflected every year of our sponsorship. Motorcycle Live is, without a doubt, the biggest event of the year in the UK for motorcycle enthusiasts, and it’s a pleasure to be able to be there in person to support all of our manufacturing partners, dealers and customers.”

Lloyds Banking Group currently funds more than 1.1 million vehicles across its motor finance and leasing businesses; Lex Autolease and Black Horse. As part of the Group’s commitment to sustainability, it is working hard to help businesses and individual drivers transition towards a zero-emission future, and both businesses have long track records of winning industry and customer awards for their propositions and services.

Through its motor finance and leasing businesses, Black Horse and Lex Autolease, Lloyds Banking Group works with several manufacturers at forefront of EV adoption.

Black Horse is the UK’s leading provider of motor finance, with a range of motor loans and hire purchase products. It supports 5,000 motor dealers, and is currently supporting more than 864,000 customers with point of sale motor finance for cars, bikes, caravans and motorhomes. www.blackhorse.co.uk

Lex Autolease is the UK’s leading fleet management and funding specialist and currently manages more than 270,000 vehicles (including more than 67,000 alternatively-fuelled vehicles). www.lexautolease.co.uk

