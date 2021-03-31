Blast From The Past, Mv Agusta Acquires Rare Racing Model

Thanks to Catawiki, the popular auction site, a 1950’s racing MV Agusta is being brought back to its former glory.

MV Agusta has recently acquired a 1950’s CSS 175/204cc racing model of the brand and is currently restoring it to its original condition. The extraordinary find was possible thanks to Catawiki, the popular online auction site specialised in rare and unique objects.

The bike was originally purchased in 1958 by British rider and collector Chris Newport. The seller was one Stanley Hailwood, father to motorcycling legend “Mike the bike” Hailwood, 9-time world champion and one of MV Agusta’s most acclaimed riders. Newport actually rode it in amateur races for a few years, in particular at Brands Hatch, before leaving it aside and eventually selling it. In 2012 it resurfaced in Holland, and was recently put up for auction on Catawiki. The gem was spotted by a member of MV Agusta management, who promptly secured the precious specimen.

Originally a 175cc, then modified into a 204cc, this bike is certainly an important piece of motorcycling history. To preserve its authenticity, in addition to the engine, most of the original parts had been kept, such as the TT Amal carburetors, here in a double racing configuration, the “green spot” Avon tyres, the Smiths racing rev counter or the great looking megaphone exhaust.

1 of 3

Timur Sardarov, CEO, MV Agusta Motor S.p.A., said: “We’re all very excited here at the Schiranna headquarters. This extraordinary bike is coming home to where it was born some 70 years ago! A magnificent first project for the newly born Restoration Department: we will now be able to bring precious vintage bikes back to their original condition here at the MV Agusta factory, through the work of the passionate heirs of the very craftsmen who built them.”

Davide Marelli, Catawiki’s motorcycles and mopeds expert said: “We are excited to have brought the motorcycle back to the manufacturer. This is an extremely rare collector’s item and what better place to exhibit it than in the MV Agusta company. Our platform hosts hundreds of auctions like this one every week, representing an absolute piece of Italian history, and attracting buyers from all over the world. As experts, we are committed to finding and offering to our customers the most sought-after pieces.”

