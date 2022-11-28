Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

BLAST XR1: the new off road goggle that enriches the range of products provided by AIROH. With the style and quality, elements that have always characterized the brand, the AIROH offer for the rider’s protection becomes more and more complete.

To face any kind of track, in any condition, the off-road goggle is a fundamental protection tool. Driven by the desire to complete its offer, thanks to its strong experience of over twenty-five years in the off road world, AIROH presented the new motorcycle goggle model, to accompany those approaching this discipline in the most complete way possible.

Color, design and quality are the key aspects that guided the company’s technicians in the development of the BLAST XR1 goggle collection: “After twenty-five years of experience in the world of motorcycle helmets, we felt the need to our expertise at the service of riders by enriching our offer – says Antonio Locatelli, CEO and founder of AIROH – the goal is to meet the desires taking their first steps in the off road world and, in addition to the helmet, needs a coordinated goggle to face his first adventures”.

The line of BLAST XR1 motorcycle goggles was designed and built putting first the rider’s comfort and protection. The lenses, available in five different colors and categories, protect the rider in any light condition, also with the help of anti-scratch and, thanks to the anti-fog treatment and ventilation system the wearer is protected from the risk of tarnish. The BLAST XR1 goggle guarantee maximum comfort thanks to the triple layer of foam to optimize moisture management, while the elastic band with silicone inserts ensures maximum adherence and excellent grip. Naturally the goggle allow the tear off application.

Finally, the BLAST XR1 line, with its spare parts, can be customized: the user can in fact choose a combination of nine different color variants of the elastic strap and five of lenses, allowing the goggle to be combined with the colors of your motorbike as well as, naturally, to those of the own AIROH helmet.

For more information about AIROH:https://www.airoh.com/

