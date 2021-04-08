Blazing Saddlebags

New for 2021, SW-Motech Pro Blaze Panniers offer riders of machines with limited luggage capability a versatile and cost-effective way to carry kit.

Pro Blaze Panniers improve on the already popular Blaze design, with new side walls made from dimensionally stable and laminated EVA, for increased rigidity and strength; updated anti-slip material for improved grip on the seat, and an all-new Molle attachment made of durable Hypalon material on the front for accessory bags.

Ideal for sport and street bikes with minimalist rear-ends – like KTM’s 1290 Super Duke, the Yamaha MT-09 and Ducati Streetfighter – Pro Blaze Panniers use a unique fitting system for serious carrying capacity and stability.

The attachment system uses a clever Quick-Lock rail, which is discreet, light and doesn’t clutter the machine, like hard luggage mounting systems. Simply clamp the Quick-Lock mounts to the bike’s rear footrest hangers, push in the rails, slide on the panniers and clip them in place.

The rails keep the load stable, secure and away from the wheel, chain and other moving parts, ensuring the panniers won’t shift, even during hard riding. They also eliminate the need for straps.

When the destination is reached, the panniers and rails can be removed in seconds, leaving only the clamps behind, and the machine completely uncluttered.

Each Blaze pannier bag is made from robust and UV-resistant Ballistic Nylon, with a wide top opening for easy access. They can be expanded for additional carrying capacity too.

A zippered outside pocket allows quick and easy access to essentials, while the solid carrying handle makes them easy to manage off the bike.

Two versions are available – Pro Blaze and Pro Blaze H, which are the ‘High’ version of the bags, designed specifically for bikes with a high exhaust.

A typical Pro Blaze system retails at just £317.96 – including two saddlebags, model-specific support arms, two waterproof inner bags, paint protection film, instruction manual and all the fitting materials.

