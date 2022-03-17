Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

TCX adds to its vintage collection with the brand-new BLEND 2; available in two variations – a waterproof and a GORE-TEX® option.

BLEND 2

The BLEND 2 is the ideal lifestyle boot: Classically designed with grained leather and pull up finishing, rear reflective inserts for visibility and reinforcements on the heel, ankle and toe for full protection. Fitted with an OrthoLite® footbed to provide long-term cushioning and high levels of breathability, the BLEND 2 provides the perfect combination of style, protection and comfort for all-day wear.

Featuring the new Groundtrax® outsole technology which is engineered to ensure stability, grip and traction whilst riding or walking thanks to the lugs and grooves of the rubber compound. The new sole maximises wear resistance and precision with its dedicated gear shift area.

The BLEND 2 GTX features a GORE-TEX® Performance Comfort membrane, and is available in black, in sizes EU 38-48 (UK 5-13) and with an RRP of £229.99.

The BLEND 2 WP offers the same technical and safety features as the GTX option but instead, the GORE-TEX® lining is replaced with a T-Dry® waterproof membrane. Launching with an RRP of £189.99, the BLEND 2 WP is available in either black or brown, in sizes EU 38-48 (UK 5-13).

