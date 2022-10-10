Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

BMW has selected Dunlop SportSmart TT as an original equipment (OE) fitment on its new 2023 S 1000 RR, ensuring riders get a level of hypersport performance on the road or track that matches this race-inspired superbike.

The new upgraded S 1000 RR features a whole host of updated features and sits alongside the even more race-orientated M 1000 RR, which was launched in 2020 and also has Dunlop SportSmart TT as an OE fitment.

SportSmart TT’s NTEC RT technology allows for its rear pressure to be lowered for track use, giving more grip by enlarging the tyre’s contact patch. Its Speed Vent Tread, meanwhile, is a tread groove pattern that opens and closes when the tyre turns, improving heat dissipation. On the front tyre, a revised dynamic mould profile gives the rare balance between lower steering effort and optimum turn-in grip, delivering enhanced feedback and confidence when braking and turning.

The development of BMW’s top superbikes follows a similar philosophy to that of Dunlop’s hypersport tyres like SportSmart TT, which shares many of the same technologies as the tyres that won every solo race at this year’s Isle of Man TT and two rounds of the 2022 FIM Endurance World Championship. What’s more, it was Peter Hickman’s BMW that won the Senior TT with Dunlop and the BMW World Endurance Team that took the victory with Dunlop KR racing slicks in the 24H SPA EWC Motos in June.

On the new S 1000 RR, Dunlop SportSmart TT is approved in a 120/70ZR17 front fitment and two rear sizes: 190/55ZR17 and 200/55ZR17.

Miguel Morais, Original Equipment Manager, Dunlop Motorcycle Europe: “We developed SportSmart TT to give riders reassuring and fun handling on the road along with race tyre-like performance on the track. As such, it perfectly complements the philosophy of the new BMW S 1000 RR, which similarly links back to BMW’s own motorsport heritage and success. We’re proud that BMW chose Dunlop SportSmart TT as an original equipment fitment for this exciting upgraded model.”

