Bmw M Award On Display In 2020

The prize for this year’s fastest qualifier, the high-performance BMW M2 CS, showcased at Brno, Spielberg and Valencia.

Since 2003, the BMW M Award has rewarded the fastest qualifier in the FIM MotoGP™ World Championship, with each rider in the premier class accruing points based on their qualifying performance. One of the cornerstones of BMW M GmbH’s commitment to the Championship as Official Car of MotoGP™, the BMW M Award rewards the winning rider each season with an exclusive BMW M high-performance car.

Although the leader board remains open as MotoGP™ takes to the track at the Red Bull Ring, the prize is already calling to whoever can stamp their authority on the grid in 2020. This season the new, high-performance BMW M2 CS is the car to be awarded to the winner, and the vehicle will be on display in the paddock at a number of events in 2020.

The first showcase was in Brno as MotoGP™ began a triple-header of race weekends, and the BMW M2 CS now follows the paddock to Austria to take centre stage at the Red Bull Ring during both the myWorld Motorrad Grand Prix von Österreich and the BMW M Grand Prix of Styria. The display will also accompany MotoGP™ later in the season for both rounds in Valencia, before the BMW M Award is handed over to this year’s winner at the 2020 season finale at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve in Portimão, set to take place from the 20th to the 22nd of November.

The BMW M2 CS’ (fuel consumption combined: 10.4 – 9.4 l/100 km [27.2 – 30.1 mpg imp], CO2 emissions combined: 238 – 214 g/km) twin-turbo six-cylinder in-line engine develops an output of 331 kW (450 hp) and will be a popular prize for those fighting for the BMW M award this season. Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha SRT) is currently the man in charge ahead of the Austrian GP, but there is more than enough time for his rivals to hit back in the fight for the coveted award – beginning on Saturday the 15th of August as the MotoGP™ grid head out for another qualifying session.