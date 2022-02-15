Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

From race car to safety car: BMW M presents the new BMW M2 CS Racing MotoGP™ Safety Car.

Thoroughbred race car to be used as the lead car in MotoGP™ for the first time as the BMW M2 CS Racing heads BMW M’s MotoGP™ Safety Car fleet for 2022.

50 years of BMW M: in 2022, the commitment as Official Car of MotoGP™ is all about BMW M GmbH’s special anniversary. The first highlight is a first in the BMW M safety car fleet as the BMW M2 CS Racing becomes the first thoroughbred race car to be used as the lead car in MotoGP™. The BMW M2 CS Racing MotoGP™ Safety Car heads the fleet of powerful BMW M safety cars in the 2022 season, which begins on the 6th of March with the Grand Prix of Qatar.

Franciscus van Meel, CEO of BMW M GmbH: “M stands for Motorsport – something we are underlining with the new BMW M2 CS Racing MotoGP™ Safety Car. BMW M GmbH combines high-performance production automobiles and motorsport under one roof. It is for this reason that we selected a race car from our BMW M Motorsport range to be the new MotoGP Safety Car – an appropriate choice to mark the 50th anniversary. The BMW M2 CS Racing has been successful in a wide range of championships – and, as a thoroughbred race car, is perfectly suited to leading the field as the safety car in the pinnacle of motorcycle racing. We are looking forward to our 24th season as ‘Official Car of MotoGP™’ and to seeing the BMW M2 CS Racing in action as a safety car for the first time in Qatar.”

Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of Dorna Sports: “BMW M has been our partner since 1999 and, over the course of this long-term collaboration, has always thrilled us with new highlights. With a safety car based on a real race car, BMW M is once again setting new benchmarks this year. The BMW M2 CS Racing MotoGP Safety Car shows how deeply rooted BMW M is in motorsport. It is also more proof of just how intensively BMW M GmbH brings its passion for motorsport to play in our partnership. We would like to congratulate BMW M on its 50th anniversary and are looking forward to an exciting new season together.”

The BMW M2 CS Racing is part of BMW M Motorsport’s extensive range of race cars. It is successful in championships around the world, and there are also multiple international and national one-make cups featuring the BMW M2 CS Racing. BMW M Motorsport drivers and teams also score points towards the BMW Sports Trophy on their outings with the BMW M2 CS Racing. The competition is the only one of its kind in the world for drivers and teams who compete with BMW M race cars in various series and at renowned racing events. The most successful of them are rewarded with an attractive amount of prize money.

As well as an engine generating up to 450 hp (depending on the version), the race car also has motorsport-specific driving aids like ABS and DSC, a mechanical limited-slip differential with pre-load and separate cooling, as well as specially manufactured drive shafts and a carbon roof. For its role as the MotoGP™ Safety Car, the BMW M2 CS Racing only required modifications in a few areas, including the addition of light bars and front lights. The livery of the new BMW M2 CS Racing MotoGP™ Safety Cars is a reference to the 50th anniversary and based on the anniversary logo of BMW M GmbH.

Completing the BMW M fleet for the 2022 MotoGP™ season are the BMW M3 Competition Safety Car, the BMW M4 Competition Safety Car, the BMW M5 CS Safety Car, the BMW M8 Competition Gran Coupé Safety Car, the BMW X5 M Competition Medical Car, and two BMW M 1000 RR Safety Bikes. The fully-electric BMW i4 M50 Safety Car will also lead the field in the FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup, the electric motorcycle series held alongside many MotoGP™ events.

For more information about BMW M GmbH and the involvement as the ‘Official Car of MotoGP™’, see: www.bmw-m.com.

For more MotoGP info checkout our dedicated MotoGP News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website www.motogp.com

Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security