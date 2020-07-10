Iconic brand and MotoGP™ partner to lend its name to the second event at the stunning Red Bull Ring

Dorna Sports is thrilled to reveal that the title sponsor for the 2020 Grand Prix of Styria will be BMW M GmbH. The event is set to take place from the 21st to the 23rd of August at the magnificent Red Bull Ring and will be officially named the BMW M Grand Prix of Styria.

BMW and BMW M GmbH have been involved as partners of MotoGP™ organiser Dorna Sports since 1999, focused on providing the safety car fleet, and BMW M is now in its 22nd year as the ‘Official Car of MotoGP™’. The BMW M Award has also been another important pillar of BMW M GmbH’s commitment to the series, rewarding the fastest premier class qualifier across each season since 2003. Now, the marque will headline a Grand Prix for the first time as title sponsor for the BMW M Grand Prix of Styria, adding another important agreement to a peerless and longstanding partnership.

The event will also make history with another first: the winner of the MotoGP™ race will receive an exclusive BMW M4 of the 2021 model generation (combined fuel consumption: 10.9-10.5 l/100 km*; combined CO2 emissions: 249-239 g/km*; preliminary data), marking the first time such a prize has been awarded since the MotoGP™ World Championship began in 1949.

Markus Flasch, CEO of BMW M GmbH: “Especially in times like this, it is no sure thing to facilitate a fantastic Grand Prix calendar. Dorna Sports really has done an excellent job here, and I would like to take this opportunity, on behalf of my team, to convey our sincere thanks. Almost 50 years ago, BMW M GmbH was founded as the motorsport department of BMW. Racing is in our genes and is an essential part of our successful history. We are really proud of this. As a long-standing partner of Dorna, it is a logical step for us to now act as title sponsor. But we are not only giving the BMW M Grand Prix of Styria at the Red Bull Ring our name; we will also be honouring the winner with the new BMW M4, which is set to make its world debut in autumn. And our fans have another highlight to look forward to: in addition to the new BMW M4, we will be presenting the racing car derived from the road version to the public for the first time, the new BMW M4 GT3.”

Pau Serracanta, Managing Director of Dorna Sports: “Our partnership with BMW is one of our most invaluable and longstanding, as we’ve been working together now for more than two decades. That’s why, alongside the prestige of the BMW M marque, it makes us especially proud to see BMW M as a title sponsor in 2020, with the BMW M Grand Prix of Styria making history as the first time the brand take top billing at an event.”

BMW M GmbH is a 100 per cent subsidiary of BMW AG. With its products and services in the business areas of BMW M Automobiles, BMW Individual, M Sports Options and Packages, BMW Driving Experience as well as Rescue and Operational Vehicles, it is geared towards customers with particularly high aspirations in terms of the performance, exclusivity and individual style of their vehicle. BMW M GmbH is also responsible for the BMW customer racing programme, BMW M Customer Racing. Based in Munich, the company was founded in 1972 as BMW Motorsport GmbH. Since then, the letter M has become synonymous all over the world for racing success and for the fascination of high-performance sports cars for road use.