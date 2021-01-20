Despite the Corona pandemic-related challenges in 2020, BMW Motorrad was able to hand over 169,272 motorbikes and scooters to customers, thus achieving the second-best sales result ever (previous year: 175,162 vehicles/ -3.4%). This sales result underpins the successful growth strategy of BMW Motorrad. The market launches of thirteen new models, the strong BMW Motorrad product portfolio as well as the worldwide BMW Motorrad dealership partners who, despite the most difficult circumstances, were able to make 2020 a success thanks to their tireless efforts were the reasons for this positive result.

Dr. Markus Schramm, Head of BMW Motorrad: “Following difficult months from March to June, the entire BMW Motorrad team was able to turn the tide by applying a high degree of pragmatic flexibility and great personal commitment. In addition to arguably the best BMW Motorrad product offering ever, it was this team effort, of which I am very proud, that made the second best sales result ever possible in 2020.”

Dr. Markus Schramm continues: The market launch of the BMW R 18 was certainly one of the highlights in 2020. The long-awaited big boxer has been very well received by both the specialist press and customers worldwide.”

Stable sales in Europe with local fluctuations.

With an increase of 1,224 vehicles and thus 27,516 units sold, Germany was even able to improve on the previous record year and remains the largest market for BMW Motorrad. This success also contributes to a pleasing overall European result for BMW Motorrad.

The impact of the pandemic has affected the main European markets differently. While France was also up on the previous year with 17,539 units (previous year: 17,300 units), Italy (13,918 units), Spain (11,030 units) and Great Britain/Ireland (7,315 units) recorded slightly lower sales figures. This results in a slight volume decline of -5.3% for the European region as a whole.

Positive development in China and Brazil continues.

BMW Motorrad continues to grow in the Chinese and Brazilian markets. With 11,788 motorbikes and scooters sold (previous year: 8,818 units), BMW Motorrad achieved +33.7% growth in China. A similarly positive development was observed in Brazil. With 10,707 vehicles sold (previous year: 10.064 units) and a growth of +6.4%, the South American market is among the top 7 BMW Motorrad markets in 2020.

The boxer still leads the pack.

With a total of almost 80,000 units sold, the boxer models continue to form the backbone of BMW Motorrad’s success. The traditionally strong position of the hallmark BMW Motorrad drive was further strengthened in 2020 with the launch of the 1800 cc displacement R 18 engine.

Strong performance in the segment up to 500cc.

The single-cylinder BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS models enjoyed unbroken popularity in 2020. In order to be fit for the future, both models have undergone an extensive revision and will be presented to the public in autumn 2020 with a new look and the latest technology. With over 17,000 motorbikes sold worldwide, these two agile all-rounders are a permanent fixture in the BMW Motorrad portfolio and contributed to the overall success in 2020.

Confident debut of the new BMW Motorrad mid-range models.

BMW Motorrad hit the bull’s eye with the market launch of the new F 900 R and F 900 XR models. With 14,429 models sold, BMW Motorrad was able to further expand its strong position in the mid-range segment. Together with the other models such as the BMW F 750 GS, BMW F 850 GS and BMW F 850 GS Adventure, the total share of the 2-cylinder series already exceeds 35,000 units.

Looking ahead at 2021.

Despite the fact that the general conditions worldwide remain unpredictable, Timo Resch, Head of Sales and Marketing at BMW Motorrad, is also quite positive about the year 2021: “First of all, my special thanks go to our BMW Motorrad dealership partners who, despite great challenges, were able to make 2020 a successful year with creativity, flexibility and tireless commitment. We will again deliver a variety of strong new products to our customers in 2021 together with our strong partners. The M 1000 RR, one of the most spectacular sports bikes, is waiting to be released onto the racetracks of this world. As a relaxed counterpoint, we are sending the R 18 into its first full season with a rich range of accessories. With the S 1000 R, we are launching a highly emotional and uncompromising power roadster featuring super-sporty riding dynamics. We will also present one or two surprises with regard to e-mobility this year.”

