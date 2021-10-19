Bmw Motorrad Celebrates World Premieres At Milipol 2021

The new BMW CE 04 as an environmentally friendly authorities vehicle for the city and urban areas.

With the new BMW CE 04 and the BMW F 900 XR in an official version for the police – a cooperation with BMW Motorrad Netherlands – BMW Motorrad will be celebrating two world premieres at Milipol 2021 from 19 to 22 October 2021 in Paris. This adds two superior and forward-looking vehicles to the range alongside the current police version R 1250 RT, F 750 GS and F 850 GS.

The new BMW CE 04 in police version: Future-oriented, sustainable e-mobility for the city and urban areas.

The new CE 04, which was presented a few months ago, plays a particularly important role, since the dynamic, environmentally friendly electric scooter not only offers a concept tailored to special authorities requirements by offering flexible options and a high level of operational expertise in urban and metropolitan areas. The new CE 04 is also a forward-looking component of the sustainability strategy anchored in the BMW Group, in which riding pleasure goes far beyond simply getting from A to B. Over the past years and decades, significant standards have already been set in the BMW vehicle eco balance – starting with the resources used, through energy consumption, to the share of recycled components.

Powerful drive and ample range for authority-suitable use.

With a maximum output of 30 kW (41 hp), the new BMW CE 04 features a powerful motor and offers the best prerequisites for police work in the city and urban areas. The top speed is 120 km/h – enabling fast riding not only in the city, but also on motorways and motorway sections.

With 60.6 Ah (8.9 kWh), the new BMW CE 04 has an ample battery cell capacity and provides a range of around 130 kilometres. This ensures everyday, reliable and emission-free riding in the city as well as in urban environments.

In addition, the authorities version of the new CE 04 also has a number of technical highlights that make riding it everyday reliable, comfortable and, above all, safe:

• Short charge times and charging technology based on the system used in cars.

• Increased riding stability thanks to slip control by means of ASC (Automatic Stability Control). • DTC (Dynamic Traction Control) as an ex-works option.

• Three riding modes “ECO”, “Rain” and “Road” for efficient, everyday use as standard.

• “Dynamic” riding mode for an even sportier riding style as ex works optional equipment.

• Directionally stable suspension and chassis with single-unit tubular steel main frame.

• Powerful braking system with ABS. • Banking-enabled ABS (Automatic Stability Control) as an ex-works option.

• 10.25” TFT colour screen with integrated map navigation and extensive connectivity as standard.

• Powerful LED lighting units all round. Adaptive Turning Light Pro and light functions as ex-works options.

• Wind deflector.

• Storage compartments at the side and front.

• Customisable ergonomics thanks to a choice of various seats.

Special optional equipment for the authorities versions of the new BMW CE 04:

• LED flashing lights front and LED beacon in the rear.

• Authorities case.

• Siren.

• Additional switch for controlling the light and sound signal components.



Built at the BMW Motorrad plant in Berlin and individually configurable with special optional equipment.

Like the series-production vehicles, the authorities vehicles are also built at the BMW Motorrad plant in Berlin and are integrated into the series production process.

The BMW Motorrad range of optional accessories and optional equipment ex works, specially tailored to the needs of authorities and institutions, benefits from decades of experience and development in this field. Whether for the police, customs, technical aid organisations, fire brigade, military, escorts or as support for heavy goods transports – BMW Motorrad is always able to offer tailor-made authorities vehicles.

Accordingly, the new CE 04 as well as the R 1250 RT-P, F 750GS-P and F 850GS-P in the authority versions can be configured for a wide variety of uses.

The optional equipment is integrated into the vehicle’s series production and thus guarantees highest-level process reliability and thus consistently high quality – in contrast to simply putting on add-ons and integrating conversions or one-off vehicles, as practised elsewhere.

BMW Motorrad – the leading manufacturer in the authorities business.

For more than 90 years, the authorities business has been an important and successful field of activity for BMW Motorrad. BMW Motorrad is the only manufacturer that, in addition to production, also develops authorities components and carries out the homologation of the vehicles and authorities equipment itself.

Since 1970, more than 160,000 BMW official motorcycles have been delivered to relevant institutions in over 150 countries around the world. A figure that impressively underlines the reliability and versatility of this BMW Motorrad division. In 2019, customers included public authorities from 31 countries. With more than 2,400 vehicles delivered worldwide – 235 of them in Germany alone – BMW Motorrad was again the leading international manufacturer in the authorities business last year.”

