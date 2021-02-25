In light of current developments and the associated extensive measures to contain the corona virus, not to mention our duty of care towards our guests and staff, it is with a heavy heart that the Organization Team of the BMW Motorrad Days has decided to cancel this year’s event as already in 2020.

For many years, the BMW Motorrad Days have been one of the largest customer events of the BMW Group with a large number of guests from all over the world. Our aim is to always meet this aspiration. However, the current circumstances and the associated enormous planning uncertainties no longer allow this highly internationally oriented event to be planned as the necessary lead times involved are very long. This means that the BMW Motorrad Days cannot be carried out.

Our early cancellation will moreover make planning easier for our many overseas visitors, knowing they have longer lead times for logistics and travel arrangements.

All the more we are already looking forward to July 2022, where we finally will be able to celebrate again with all our guests and fans at the BMW Motorrad Days.

