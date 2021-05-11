The existing range of optional equipment and the still growing range of Original BMW Motorrad accessories offer many possibilities for customizing the R 18 and R 18 Classic according to your own preferences. With the introduction of the Option 719 parts, BMW Motorrad is now adding features that enable highest-level bike customisation based on historical roots. After all, the internal code “719” at BMW Motorrad already stood for particularly high-quality and exclusive special equipment, unusual special requests and unique items decades ago. The new Option 719 parts will be available from September 2021.

Option 719 Design Package AERO.

The Option 719 Design Package AERO includes the cylinder head covers on the left and right, the front cover and the intake snorkel cover on the left and right. All parts are made of aluminium sheet with a brushed, colourless anodised surface. The cylinder head covers feature finely wrought air vents reminiscent of the “streamliners” of the 1920s and 1930s. The highlight is a badge on the front and side covers: This is made of solid copper which is chrome-plated and partially finished in white. The white paint enclosing the number sequence “719” is reminiscent of historical emblems that were typically lined with enamel during that era.

Option 719 seat.

For the new R 18 and R 18 Classic, the Option 719 seat is a particularly exclusive alternative to the standard seat. In addition to the standard seat height, it offers integrated seat heating as well as a fascinating material selection and finish. For example, two black upper materials are used, which are combined with diamond-shaped quilted embossing. An embroidered BMW logo and the 719 symbol on the side round off this exclusive seat.

Option 719 Paint finish Galaxy Dust metallic/Titanium Silver 2 metallic.

The colour Galaxy Dust metallic is a flip-flop finish that shimmers in a spectrum from violet to turquoise blue, depending on the incidence of light. In addition, the many large effect pigments create a unique visual effect when exposed to sunlight. This special finish is combined with a Titanium Silver 2 metallic mirror on the fuel tank. The transition between the two colour surfaces consists of a hand-applied smoke effect familiar from the legendary R 90 S. In addition, the mirror surface is surrounded by a classic white double line.

Option 719 Wheels AERO and ICON.

The two Option 719 wheel sets AERO and ICON in the basic colours matt silver and matt black, respectively, provide a particularly refined and technically sophisticated look. The cast alloy wheels feature a six-spoke design. The milled filigree ribs of the spokes are a real eye-catcher. The milled areas give the aluminium a fascinating contrast with the paint colour of the wheels – hence the name Contrast Cut.

R 18 and R 18 Classic: Successful market launch with the First Edition models.

BMW Motorrad entered the cruiser segment with the market launch of the R 18 in September 2020, followed in February 2021 by the R 18 Classic, the second member of the new model series. The R 18 Classic embodies the nostalgic tourer, echoing the beginnings of the big cruisers suitable for touring. Compared to the very purist R 18, the R 18 Classic is characterised above all by the large windshield, the pillion seat, the saddlebags, the LED auxiliary headlights and the 16-inch front wheel.

Both R 18 models are rooted in the tradition of historic BMW motorcycles. Both technically and visually, they borrow from renowned models such as the BMW R 5 and focus back on the essentials of the motorcycle: purist, straight-up technology and the boxer engine as the epicentre of riding pleasure, combined with “good vibrations”.

The very successful market launch of the BMW R 18 and the R 18 Classic was carried out with the First Edition models. Production of these exclusive, limited-edition models will already cease at the end of July 2021, after more than 13,000 units have been manufactured to date.

