Bmw Motorrad Model Revision Measures For Model Year 2020.Model year 2020 sees a number of model revision measures included in the BMW Motorrad program. The models can be ordered from BMW Motorrad partners in the new configuration from August 2019.

BMW G 310 R.

  • New paint finish Cosmic black 2 (change of tape colour, front fender, radiator cover and rear fairing black (MY 2019: white).
  • The paint finish Cosmic black will no longer be available.

BMW G 310 GS.

  • New paint finish Strato blue metallic.
  • The paint finish Racing red will no longer be available.

BMW C 650 Sport.

  • New paint finish Lupin blue metallic.
  • The paint finish Austin Yellow metallic will no longer be available.

BMW C 650 GT.

  • New paint finish Hockenheim silver metallic.
  • The paint finish Ocean blue metallic matt will no longer be available.
  • BMW F 750 GS / F 850 GS / F 850 GS Adventure.
  • Price reduction of 15% for optional equipment, e.g.
    – Dynamic ESA: 455,-€ -> 390,-€
    – Riding modes Pro: 410,-€ -> 350,-€
    – Comfort package: 770,-€ -> 650,-€
    – Dynamic package: 730,-€ -> 640,-€
  • Style names „Rallye“ and „Exclusive“ now shown in tapes.

BMW S 1000 R.

  • New paint finish San Marino blue metallic.
  • The paint finish Racing red/Black storm metallic will no longer be available.

BMW S 1000 RR.

  • New paint finish Hockenheim silver metallic.
  • New: Carbon package (front and rear fender, upper fairing side panel left and right, chain guard and sprocket cover).

BMW K 1600 GT.

  • New paint finish Option 719 Blue planet metallic/Ivory.
  • New paint finish Option 719 Stardust metallic.
  • The colours Option 719 Blue planet metallic and
    Option 719 Sparkling storm metallic will no longer be available.
  • New Option 719 seat dark brown.
  • Option 719 seats saddle brown and dark brown can now be ordered for all colours/styles.
  • Black switches.
  • Including reverse gear.

BMW K 1600 GTL.

  • New paint finish Option 719 Blue planet metallic/Ivory.
  • New paint finish Option 719 Stardust metallic.
  • New paint finish Black storm metallic.
  • The colours Option 719 Blue planet metallic, Option 719 Sparkling storm metallic and Light white will no longer be available.
  • New Option 719 seat dark brown.
  • Option 719 seats saddle brown and dark brown can now be ordered for all colours/styles.
  • Black switches.
  • Including reverse gear.

BMW K 1600 B.

  • New paint finish Hockenheim silver metallic.
  • Black switches.
  • Including reverse gear.

BMW K 1600 Grand America.

  • New paint finish Hockenheim silver metallic.
  • Black switches.
  • Including reverse gear and audio platform.

BMW R 1250 GS and R 1250 GS Adventure.

  • Cross-spoked wheels gold or black can now be ordered for all colours/styles.

BMW R nineT – all models.

  • ASC (Automatic Stability Control) becomes standard equipment.

BMW R 1250 RT.

  • New paint finish Option 719 Blue planet metallic/Ivory.
  • New paint finish Option 719 Stardust metallic.
  • New paint finish Manhattan metallic (Style Elegance).
  • The colours Option 719 Blue planet metallic, Option 719 Sparkling storm metallic and Carbon black metallic (Style Elegance) will no longer be available.
  • New Option 719 seat dark brown.
  • Option 719 seats saddle brown and dark brown can now be ordered for all colours/styles.

 

