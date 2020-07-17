Model year 2020 sees a number of model revision measures included in the BMW Motorrad program. The models can be ordered from BMW Motorrad partners in the new configuration from August 2019.
BMW G 310 R.
- New paint finish Cosmic black 2 (change of tape colour, front fender, radiator cover and rear fairing black (MY 2019: white).
- The paint finish Cosmic black will no longer be available.
BMW G 310 GS.
- New paint finish Strato blue metallic.
- The paint finish Racing red will no longer be available.
BMW C 650 Sport.
- New paint finish Lupin blue metallic.
- The paint finish Austin Yellow metallic will no longer be available.
BMW C 650 GT.
- New paint finish Hockenheim silver metallic.
- The paint finish Ocean blue metallic matt will no longer be available.
- BMW F 750 GS / F 850 GS / F 850 GS Adventure.
- Price reduction of 15% for optional equipment, e.g.
– Dynamic ESA: 455,-€ -> 390,-€
– Riding modes Pro: 410,-€ -> 350,-€
– Comfort package: 770,-€ -> 650,-€
– Dynamic package: 730,-€ -> 640,-€
- Style names „Rallye“ and „Exclusive“ now shown in tapes.
BMW S 1000 R.
- New paint finish San Marino blue metallic.
- The paint finish Racing red/Black storm metallic will no longer be available.
BMW S 1000 RR.
- New paint finish Hockenheim silver metallic.
- New: Carbon package (front and rear fender, upper fairing side panel left and right, chain guard and sprocket cover).
BMW K 1600 GT.
- New paint finish Option 719 Blue planet metallic/Ivory.
- New paint finish Option 719 Stardust metallic.
- The colours Option 719 Blue planet metallic and
Option 719 Sparkling storm metallic will no longer be available.
- New Option 719 seat dark brown.
- Option 719 seats saddle brown and dark brown can now be ordered for all colours/styles.
- Black switches.
- Including reverse gear.
BMW K 1600 GTL.
- New paint finish Option 719 Blue planet metallic/Ivory.
- New paint finish Option 719 Stardust metallic.
- New paint finish Black storm metallic.
- The colours Option 719 Blue planet metallic, Option 719 Sparkling storm metallic and Light white will no longer be available.
- New Option 719 seat dark brown.
- Option 719 seats saddle brown and dark brown can now be ordered for all colours/styles.
- Black switches.
- Including reverse gear.
BMW K 1600 B.
- New paint finish Hockenheim silver metallic.
- Black switches.
- Including reverse gear.
BMW K 1600 Grand America.
- New paint finish Hockenheim silver metallic.
- Black switches.
- Including reverse gear and audio platform.
BMW R 1250 GS and R 1250 GS Adventure.
- Cross-spoked wheels gold or black can now be ordered for all colours/styles.
BMW R nineT – all models.
- ASC (Automatic Stability Control) becomes standard equipment.
BMW R 1250 RT.
- New paint finish Option 719 Blue planet metallic/Ivory.
- New paint finish Option 719 Stardust metallic.
- New paint finish Manhattan metallic (Style Elegance).
- The colours Option 719 Blue planet metallic, Option 719 Sparkling storm metallic and Carbon black metallic (Style Elegance) will no longer be available.
- New Option 719 seat dark brown.
- Option 719 seats saddle brown and dark brown can now be ordered for all colours/styles.