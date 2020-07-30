Model year 2021 will see a number of model revision measures included in the BMW Motorrad program. The models can be ordered from all BMW Motorrad partners in the new configurations from August 2020.
BMW R 1250 RS.
- Style Sport in Austin Yellow metallic now with new frame colour in matt black, Option 719 Stardust metallic is dropped.
- Disengageable capability ABS is dropped.
- Changeover to EU-5.
- New optional equipment: Driving Modes Pro option now includes engine drag torque control.
- Extended optional equipment: Driving Modes Pro now includes Core Screen Sport.
- New optional equipment: Option 719 milled parts package Shadow with engine housing cover front & cylinder head covers anodized in black/silver.
- New optional equipment: Option 719 milled parts package Shadow II with hand levers, rider footrests and foot lever as well as expansion tank covers anodized in Black/Silver.
- New optional equipment: Option 719 milled parts packages Storm/Storm II with the same parts as in Option 719 milled parts packages Shadow/Shadow II.
- Option 719 HP milled parts package, HP milled parts package II and Option 719 seat are dropped.
- Sports silencer replaces previous HP rear silencer.
BMW R 1250 R.
- Style Exclusive with new paint finish Mineral Grey metallic. Pollux metallic matt, Style Exclusive and Option 719 Stardust metallic are dropped.
- Style HP renamed Style Sport.
- Disengageable capability ABS is dropped.
- Changeover to EU-5.
- New optional equipment: Driving Modes Pro option now includes engine drag torque control.
- Extended optional equipment: Driving Modes Pro now includes Core Screen Sport.
- New optional equipment: M Lightweight battery replaces previous HP battery.
- New optional equipment: Option 719 milled parts package Shadow with engine housing cover front & cylinder head covers anodized in black/silver.
- New optional equipment: Option 719 milled parts package Shadow II with mirrors, hand levers, rider footrests and foot lever as well as expansion tank covers anodized in Black/Silver.
- New optional equipment: Option 719 milled parts packages Storm/Storm II with the same parts as in option 719 milled parts packages Shadow/Shadow II.
- Option 719 HP milled parts package, HP milled parts package II and option 719 seat are dropped.
- Sports silencer replaces previous HP rear silencer.
BMW K 1600 GT.
- New paint finish Option 719 Mineral White metallic. Option 719 Stardust metallic and Option 719 Blueplanet metallic/Ivory are dropped.
- Frame and engine in black for all colour versions.
- Reversing aid and adaptive turning light are now standard.
- Tyre pressure control RDC and daylight running light are now standard.
- New optional equipment: Engine protection bars.
- New optional equipment: Changes to tour package content. Expanded to include LED auxiliary headlights and engine protection bars, reversing aid is dropped.
- Safety package is dropped.
BMW K 1600 GTL.
- New paint finishes Manhattan metallic, Style Elegance and Option 719 Mineral White metallic. Pollux metallic, Style Elegance and Option 719 Stardust metallic as well as Option 719 Blueplanet metallic/ivory are dropped.
- Reversing aid and adaptive turning light are now standard.
- Tyre pressure control RDC and daylight running light are now standard.
- New optional equipment: Engine protection bars.
- New optional equipment: Changes to comfort package content. Expanded to include engine protection bars.
- Safety package is dropped.
BMW K 1600 B.
- New paint finish Mars Red metallic. Imperial Blue metallic is dropped.
- Reversing aid and adaptive turning light are now standard.
- Tyre pressure control RDC and daylight running light are now standard.
- New optional equipment: Engine protection bars and LED auxiliary headlights. .
- New optional equipment: Changes to touring package content. LED auxiliary headlights, audio system, engine protection bars, running board (optional lockable storage compartment instead of running board).
- New optional equipment: Changes to comfort package content. Shift Assistant Pro, keyless ride, central locking, alarm system. Additional LED headlight dropped.
- Safety package is dropped.
BMW K 1600 Grand America.
- New paint finish Mars Red metallic. Imperial Blue metallic is dropped.
- Reversing aid and adaptive turning light are now standard.
- Tyre pressure control RDC and daylight running light are now standard.
- New optional equipment: Changes to comfort package content. Shift Assistant Pro, KR, central locking, alarm system. Additional LED headlight dropped.
- Safety package is dropped.
BMW S 1000 RR.
- New paint finish Black storm metallic. Racing Red non-metallic is dropped.
- Changeover to EU-5.
- New optional equipment: Sports silencer*.
- New optional equipment: M titanium exhaust system*.
- New optional equipment: M milled parts package**, M clutch lever protector, M brake lever protector, M folding brake lever, M folding clutch lever, M engine protectors, M rider footrest system left/right.
- New optional equipment: Sports package***. M Endurance chain, USB charging port and M GPS lap trigger.
- New optional equipment: USB charging port.
- New optional equipment: M Endurance chain.
- New optional equipment: M GPS Laptrigger***. Activation code to enable a GPS sensor to send the signal to the instrument cluster. This allows the data-logger to trigger the lap timer/lap counter via GPS instead of manually.
BMW S 1000 XR.
- New: Style Sport with Lightwhite non-metallic/Racingblue met./Racingred non-metallic, titanium sports silencer, M Endurance chain, Windshield Sport, additional Core Screen with Laptimer.
- Tank cover and card pocket in motorcycle colour.
- New optional equipment: Titanium sports silencer.
- New optional equipment: Tour package with expanded content. USB charging port, new luggage rack with integrated holder for 30 l and 49 l topcase.
- Revised optional equipment: Luggage rack with integrated holder for 30 l and 49 l topcase.
- New optional equipment: M milled parts package*. M folding brake lever, M folding clutch lever, M engine protector left, M rider footrests right/left and M pillion passenger footrests right/left.
- New optional equipment: USB charging port.
- New optional equipment: M Endurance chain.
BMW R 18.
- New optional equipment: Cruise control including steering damper.
BMW F 900 R and F 900 XR.
- LED turn indicators standard for US type key.
- New optional equipment: New activation concept for driving modes Pro. Coding plug is dropped.
* available from October 2020
** available from September 2020
*** available from December 2020