Bmw Motorrad Model Revision Measures For The Model Year 2022.

New colours, styles as well as standard and optional equipment. Model year 2022 will see a number of model revision measures included in the BMW Motorrad program.

BMW G 310 GS.

New style Triple Black in Cosmicblack uni 2, Edition „40 years GS“ is dropped.

BMW G 310 R.

New style Passion in Kyanite blue metallic and red rims, Polar white is dropped.

Cosmic black 2 with new plaque carrier and lamp mask in black colour

BMW R nineT Scrambler.

New optional equipment: Offroad tyres, surcharge MY 2022 50€.

BMW R nineT Urban GS.

New colour Imperial blue metallic, Black storm metallic Edition „40 years GS“ is dropped.

New optional equipment: Offroad tyres, surcharge MY 2022 50€.

BMW R 18 / R 18 Classic.

New colours Mars red metallic, Manhattan metallic matt and Option 719 Galaxy Dust metallic/Titanium silver2 metallic.

For Option 719 Galaxy Dust metallic/Titansilber 2 metallic black drive train is coupled with reverse assistance.

Geometric change of lower luggage holder. No disassembly required when riding without case (R 18 Classic only).

First Edition is dropped.

New Option 719 Design Package AERO includes cylinder head covers and front cover made of brushed aluminium as well as Option 719 seat and two Option 719 wheel sets AERO and ICON.

Design option chrome freely selectable for all colour variants.

Lination freely selectable for Black storm metallic and Mars red metallic.

BMW R 1250 GS.

New optional equipment: Case holder for aluminium cases.

BMW R 1250 RT.

New Style Triple Black, Black storm metallic 2, Style Elegance with Manhattan metallic is dropped.

Software update with new functions: Favourite button freely assignable as well as improvement of operating/display comfort A-Kombi (available from October 1st 2021).

BMW R 1250 RS.

New Style Sport with Light white includes a red frame, Austin Yellow metallic is dropped.

BMW S 1000 RR.

New Style Passion with Mineral grey metallic.

M Chassis kit new as standard. Includes swinging pivot point, rear lift.

optional equipment Dynamic package with new content: Riding Modes Pro, DDC, cruise control, heated grips.

Race package with M Endurance chain + sports silencer or M Titanium exhaust system.

M packege with M Sports seat, M Light weight battery, M GPS laptrigger, M Carbon wheels or M Forged wheels; tank lid new in black colour.

Billet pack with new content: M Brake lever/M clutch lever foldable, M Footrest system le/ri, M Brake lever guard ri. Engine protector and clutch lever guard are dropped (=>lower price).

Sports package is dropped.

All packages are combinable.

The two M wheel variants can be ordered as single option for each colour.

BMW S 1000 XR.

New Style Triple Black with Black storm metallic 2, new colours Racing red 2 and Light white/M Motorsport.

Ice grey, Racing red /White aluminium metallic matt and Light white/Racingbl. met./Racing red (Style Sport) are dropped.

M Package, new only in combination with Light white/M Motorsport (first time M colours for the XR!).

Billet pack with elimination of left engine protector.

BMW F 750 GS.

New Style Triple Black with Black storm metallic. 2 includes hand protectors.

Edition „40 years GS“ Black storm metallic is dropped.

BMW F 850 GS.

New Style Triple Black with Black storm metallic. 2 includes hand protectors.

Edition „40 years GS“ Black storm metallic is dropped.

BMW F 850 GS Adventure.

New Style Triple Black with Black storm metallic. 2 includes double seat.

New colour Light white uni, Edition „40 years GS“ Black storm metallic and Ice grey uni is dropped.

BMW F 900 R.

New Style Exclusive with Blue stone metallic.

New Style Sport with Light white /Racing blue metallic/Racing red includes engine spoiler; pillion seat cover is discontinued.

San Marino blue metallic and Style Sport Hockenheim with Silver metallic/Racing red are dropped.

BMW F 900 XR.

New Style Triple Black with Black storm metallic includes hand protectors.

Style Exclusive with Galvanic Gold metallic is dropped.

