The extensive customising programme from BMW Motorrad for the BMW R 18 is now getting a sonorous boost from new Akrapovič rear silencers.

97 mm shorter than the two standard rear silencers, they are made of durable stainless steel, coated in matt black and, together with a silver end cap adjustable in 90-degree steps, give the rear end of the R 18 a decidedly sporty appearance.

The stylised BMW brand symbol – the “propeller” – in the centre of the end cap acts as a fine, high-grade detail and special identification mark. One screwed-in heat protection plate each in the area of the manifold connection of the slip-on rear silencers protects the rider’s footwear in this area.

With a combined weight of 8.2 kg, the two Akrapovič rear silencers are a total of 1 kg lighter than the standard models, underlining the sporty note. The new rear silencers have been optimally tuned to the 1,802 cubic centimetre “Big Boxer” of the R 18 and make for particularly rich and powerful sound. It is not necessary to enter these rear silencers in the vehicle documents as they have been homologated together with the complete vehicle.

The new Akrapovič rear silencers and the BMW Motorrad Bobber Kit for the R 18 complement each other particularly well.The BMW Motorrad Hommage single seat in bobber style, the flat rear mudguard and the black number plate holder create a particularly short, crisp rear end that is perfectly underlined by the new rear silencers.

