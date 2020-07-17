Bmw Motorrad Presents The New Bmw F 750 Gs, Bmw F 850 Gs And Bmw F 850 Gs Adventure

For years, the core competencies of the renowned BMW Motorrad middle-class BMW F 750 GS, BMW F 850 GS and BMW F 850 GS Adventure models have been manifold: premium riding enjoyment thanks to reliable controllability on all roads, impressive engine power as well as extensive everyday-driving and touring capabilities – even when mere dirt roads lead to your destination. The BMW F 850 GS and BMW F 850 GS Adventure perfectly combine supreme road and touring suitability with outstanding offroad characteristics, while the more manageable dimensions of the BMW F 750 GS appeal to motorcyclists seeking an introduction to the world of touring enduros. Already a tried and tested concept, the F series is unveiling three variations here, fervently embraced by motorcycle enthusiasts in recent years and further refined by BMW Motorrad for model year 2021. All three models appear fresher and more dynamic thanks to new colour schemes and provide an even more intense GS experience with expanded standard equipment and new optional equipment.

General changes to the BMW F 750 GS, BMW F 850 GS and BMW F 850 GS Adventure include new tape designs and the respective style designation on the fairing side panels of the style variations. Furthermore, all models now have new LED flashing turn indicators as standard and a USB charging device at the front right of the cockpit. ABS Pro and DTC (Dynamic Traction Control) are now also standard, for even more braking and accelerating safety.

As before, the powerful, liquid-cooled 4-valve, 2-cylinder engine with 853 cc capacity, fuel injection and six-speed gearbox in all three models ensures vigorous propulsion. It is already designed to meet the future Euro 5 emission standard and thanks to two counterbalance shafts, delights with its smoothness, spontaneous response characteristics, impressive pulling power and low fuel consumption. In the BMW F 750 GS, as before, it generates 57 kW (77 hp) at 7,500 rpm and develops a maximum torque of 83 Nm at 6,000 rpm. The BMW F 850 GS and the BMW F 850 GS Adventure still generate 70 kW (95 hp) at 8,250 rpm and 92 Nm at 6,250 rpm.



The new BMW F 750 GS: In Light white, sports style or as “40 Years GS Edition”, and with expanded standard equipment.

The new BMW F 750 GS now steps up in the new basic Light white paintwork with tank centre cover painted in the vehicle colour. The black matt painted rims, black handlebars and seat bench in red/black make for a striking contrast.

The sports style in San Marino blue metallic is also new for the BMW F 750 GS. A tinted windscreen gives it a sporty touch. In keeping with this, Granite grey metallic rims, silver handlebars as well as a black-grey seat bench and galvanised radiator cowl make a high-quality impression.

Conversely, the visually eye-catching BMW F 750 GS “40 Years GS Edition” with the “40 Years GS” logo on the fairing side panels is dedicated exclusively to the “40 Years GS” anniversary. Its yellow hand-protector bars and seat bench in black/yellow with GS logo unmistakeably invoke an icon from 40 years of GS history: The BMW R 100 GS. Black matt painted rims, silver handlebars and a galvanised radiator cowl round off this exclusive anniversary appearance.

The new BMW F 850 GS: In Racing red, Rallye style or as “40 Years GS Edition”, and with expanded standard equipment.

The new BMW F 850 GS comes in the new basic Racing red paintwork with tank centre cover also painted in the vehicle colour. This contrasts with the black-coated fixed fork tubes, black rims and seat bench in black/grey.

In Rallye style and Racing blue metallic colour, the BMW F 850 GS together with the hand-protector bars, black fixed fork tubes and black-red seat bench emphasises its sporty character. The gold rims and galvanised radiator cowl accentuate its luxury feel.

The “40 Years GS Edition” of the BMW F 850 GS celebrates the 40th anniversary of the BMW GS models in Black storm metallic with “40 Years GS” logo on the fairing side panels. Exclusive yellow hand-protector bars, gold rims and a seat bench in black/yellow with GS logo also ensure a high level of recognition. Black fixed fork tubes and a galvanised radiator cowl are further hallmarks of this anniversary edition.

The standard equipment of the BMW F 850 GS has been further enhanced with a windscreen adjustment mechanism and a TFT display including convenient Connectivity functions.

The new BMW F 850 GS Adventure: In Ice grey, Rallye style or as “40 Years GS Edition” and with expanded standard equipment.

In the new basic Ice grey paintwork with tank centre cover painted in the vehicle colour, the new BMW F 850 GS Adventure fulfils your aspirations for adventure, offroad competence and touring capability. The black fixed fork tubes and rims and grey-black comfort seat blend in homogeneously and harmoniously.

The new BMW F 850 GS Adventure in Rallye style and Kalamata metallic matt paintwork signifies sporty talents and a sense of adventure. With its gold rims and fixed fork tubes, the new BMW F 850 GS Adventure appears both dynamic and exquisite at the same time. The sports windscreen and a black/grey upholstered Rallye seat with 890 mm seat height enhance the BMW F 850 GS Adventure’s sporty appearance.

The new BMW F 850 GS Adventure as “40 Years GS Edition” is also dedicated to the special anniversary of the BMW GS models. The “40 Years GS” logo and yellow hand-protector bars are distinctive hallmarks of the anniversary GS in Black storm metallic paintwork. Black-coated fixed fork tubes, gold rims and a black/yellow upholstered seat bench for two with 860 mm seat height round off the BMW F 850 Adventure’s tribute to the GS family’s 40th anniversary. A TFT display including convenient Connectivity functions is now also standard onboard.

New and modified optional equipment as well as Original BMW Motorrad Accessories for the BMW F 750 GS and the BMW F 850 GS models.

The new BMW F 750 GS, BMW F 850 GS and BMW F 850 GS Adventure all feature new components of the Pro riding modes optional equipment. Thus, as in the GS models with boxer engines, a reworked throttle response in DYNAMIC riding mode now ensures even more dynamics and driving enjoyment.

Furthermore, dynamic engine brake control and Dynamic Brake Control (DBC) now feature in Pro riding modes. Other new Pro riding mode features include the preselection of up to four riding modes for the button assignment on the right handlebar controls (though only in conjunction with the Connectivity optional equipment in the BMW F 750 GS).

An extra low seat bench as well as modified lowered suspension will be available as optional equipment for all three models in future ensuring even better ground accessibility when stationary.

Original BMW Motorrad Accessories now supply a holder for the BMW F 850 GS and BMW F 850 GS Adventure for mounting the BMW Motorrad Navigator above the standard TFT display, which is beneficial when the driver is stationary offroad . This holder was previously reserved exclusively for GS trophy machines and deployment vehicles. The ex works “Preparation for navigation device” optional equipment is still available for positioning on the handlebar clamp as before.

Since completely switching off the ABS will no longer be permissible under legal homolgation regulations in future, the Enduro and Enduro Pro riding modes provide suitably adapted controls for this purpose. The ABS function can still be switched off on the rear wheel in Enduro Pro riding mode (BMW F 850 GS and BMW F 850 GS Adventure only).

The HP logo will be omitted in future in all optional equipment scopes and Original BMW Motorrad Accessories.

The sports silencer for the BMW F 750 GS will only be provided via Original BMW Motorrad Accessories.