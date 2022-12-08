Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

When it comes to motorcycling, there is no such thing as weather that is too wet, too cold or too hot, it all depends on having the right outfit. BMW Motorrad took this challenge on more than 40 years ago and in 1978 was the first motorcycle manufacturer in the world to present its own complete rider equipment to complement the already established BMW Motorrad helmet. At that time the gear was still made of impregnated cowhide, but already equipped with protective zones as well as safety reflectors to increase visibility at night. This proved to be the starting signal for an unprecedented success story.

The world’s largest range of motorcycle rider equipment.

In the following decades, BMW Motorrad consistently followed its goal to make motorcycling as safe and comfortable as possible and at the same time fashionably attractive and stylish. Today it offers an unparalleled range of rider equipment surpassing all motorcycle manufacturers – always driven by the developers’ urge to make existing products even better and to develop new innovative solutions to make motorcycle riding even more fun and carefree.

More than 100 new rider equipment products for the 2023 motorcycling season.

For the coming season, BMW Motorrad presents the Gear & Garment Collection 2023 with more than 100 new products ranging from helmets, gloves and boots to rider suits, jackets, trousers, casual wear, functional wear and accessories. Developed by motorcyclists for motorcyclists. With enthusiasm, passion and a lot of love for functional details and stylish design.

Helmets.

Be it sports, vintage or classic design, integral or jet helmet – the selection of BMW motorcycling helmets is enormous and leaves practically nothing to be desired. For the 2023 season, the colour range has been significantly expanded for numerous models.

In addition, the new Xomo Carbon sports integral helmet proves that outstanding protection does not have to be uncomfortable. It has a carbon fibre composite shell and numerous comfortable extras such as 3D-shaped cheek pads, easy fit system for riders who wear glasses, an ergonomic visor system with soft-close function and a removable chin cover.

The “Bowler” helmet, like numerous other helmets now available in new additional colours, on the other hand, appeals to fashion-conscious bikers looking for a classy classic design. The retro look also features in details such as the leather applications or the inner lining with embossed BMW logo.

The “Britz” motorcycle goggles are a cool, stylish companion for jet helmets fans. They stand out thanks to their timeless looks, a minimalist frame design for ensuring the widest possible field of vision and anti-fog vents.

Suits, jackets and trousers.

The Gear & Garment Collection 2023 also offers a wide range of suits, jackets and trousers that offers many options to meet every taste and preference. Whether racing one-piece suit, classic jacket-pants combination, leather or textile or both combined, sporty-modern, classic or vintage look – every wish is catered for.

For example, the new “Hotlap” jacket made of extremely fall and abrasion-resistant cowhide nappa leather superbly combines safety and comfort. Thanks to the high proportion of elastic fabrics and leather stretch inserts on the shoulders and sleeves, the jacket offers optimal freedom of movement in every riding position despite the protectors. The matching “Hotlap” trousers are also new and, thanks to their fit, are suitable for the seating position on roadsters as well as on sportier machines. Generous stretch inserts ensure freedom of movement.

The “M Pro Race Comp” suitcombines sports rider requirements with a comprehensive safety package. Protectors on the shoulders, elbows, hips and knees ensure a high level of safety. While a back hump optimises aerodynamics, the BMW M Motorsport colours highlight what the eye-catching one-piece suit stands for: maximum performance.

The new “RoadCrafted 100 Years” jeans jacket combines classic looks with a high level of safety and celebrates BMW Motorrad’s 100th birthday in 2023. The Special Edition features large BMW Motorrad lettering on the back and a historic BMW Motorrad logo on the sleeve. The abrasion-resistant denim fabric and NP flex protectors reduce the risk of injury.

The “Schwabing” jacket is also dedicated to the 100th anniversary of BMW Motorrad. With its heritage look, the Special Edition revives a classic in a new design. Traditional twin stripes and the classic BMW logo add eye-catching visual accents. NP flex protectors under the high-quality cowhide on the shoulders and elbows ensure a high level of safety.

A large part of the Gear & Garment Collection 2023 is dedicated entirely to the BMW GS. The new “GS Adrar” jacket is characterised by a heritage rally feel and is optimally tailored to be used in warm temperatures and offers numerous ventilation options. The lightweight jacket features NP3 protectors on the shoulders and elbows and an NP3 back protector. The leather applications on the elbows and collar are particularly high-quality details. And matching trousers are of course also available.

Boots and sneakers.

The “M Pro Race Comp” boots meet the highest performance demands and are characterised by their large protective elements made of hard plastic. Lateral, replaceable magnesium sliders on the heel and toe of the boot prevent injuries make the boots very durable. The performance character of the boots is rounded off by the BMW M colour design.

The wind and waterproof “Pro Race GTX” boots stand out thanks to their modern look and various safety features. A replaceable toe slider, large-surface 3D heel guard and shin guard prevent injuries and increase durability. A large BMW Motorrad logo rounds off the design.

Motorcycle-suitable materials meet fashionable design – that’s what the innovative “KnitRace” sneakers with airy 3D knit technology are all about. The stylish sneakers are certified as motorbike boots (level 1) thanks to gear lever protection and safety features such as integrated ankle protection and 3D heel protector. They stand out due to their compactness and a BMW M colour print on the heel.

The “Seoul GTX” sneakers are not only good to look at. The GORE-TEX® membrane reliably protects against wind and water, while the oil and fuel-resistant sole and the integrated heel and ankle protection ensure a high level of safety. The concealed zip on the inside makes putting them on and taking them off fast and easy.

Gloves.

When it comes to gloves the Gear & Garment Collection 2023 leaves nothing to be desired. The range extends from super-sporty performance gloves to design classics in vintage style as well tough hand protectors for adventurous offroad BMW GS riding.

For example, the “GS Rallye” gloves are the ideal companions for all off-road adventures at high temperatures. The upper section is made of air-permeable, extremely abrasion-resistant textile with large knuckle protectors making this the ideal off-road glove. The goatskin palm with zonal reinforcements also provides maximum grip.

Functional & Casual Wear.

In addition to the traditional motorcycle rider equipment, the Gear & Garment Collection 2023 also offers a wealth of functional and casual wear as well as accessories.

For example the “HighViz” vest which drastically improves visibility in road traffic and increases safety thanks to reflective materials and the eye-catching colour. Practical: The vest fits snugly and does not flap in the wind. It can be worn over all BMW Motorrad jackets and suits and its small pack size makes it easy to stow away.

On the other hand, the “Quilt” jacket, a light, woven hooded jacket with quilting and print on the front and the comfortable “Zip-Hoodie GS” with zip and large print on the back are ideal for wearing in the evening after a big tour.

For an overview of the 2023 Ride & Style collection, visit your BMW Motorrad homepage.

