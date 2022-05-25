Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

The perfect way of storing luggage on a motorcycle.

Be it in day-to-day riding, on a long tour or on an adventure trip – for decades, the BMW Motorrad range of luggage storage has been offering perfect solutions when it comes to optimally stowing luggage and travel utensils. With the new Urban Collection, BMW Motorrad is now presenting another generation of tank bags, a backpack and side and rear bags alongside the existing Black Collection. Made of high-quality and easy-care materials (outer material 100% PA with TPU coating, lining 100% PES), they combine high durability and functionality with cool design.

Urban Collection Tank Bags.

Available in different sizes and shapes, the three new tank bags in the Urban Collection cover almost all motorcycle-specific requirements. TheTank Bag Urban Collection Large (GS) (11 – 16 litres) is designed especially for motorcycles with steeply sloping tank shapes, while the Tank Bag Urban Collection Large (11 – 16 litres) was developed for motorcycles with semi-circular tank shapes.

With the Tank bag Urban Collection Small (5 litres), there is a third variant when not so much storage space is required.

Thanks to the anti-slip foam padding on the underside and the strap fastening, the tank bags, which are equipped with removable waterproof inner bags, can be fastened easily and securely. Plug-in clasps at the front and rear also make refuelling easier. Tethers can also be attached to the luggage rack or the pillion seat.

All tank bags are equipped with a water-repellent and lockable two-way zip on the main compartment, zippered lid pocket, cable aperture for a charging cable to the inside and coloured inner lining for better overview. The Tankbags Urban Collection Large / (GS) also offer a touch-capable, waterproof transparent compartment. Motorcycle-specific belt attachments are available separately for all three models.

Urban Collection Backpack

The Urban Collection Backpack with a volume of 20 litres is the ideal companion for a day trip or travelling to work and features many practical functions. The waterproof main compartment with water-repellent, rubberised two-way zip is equipped with a laptop compartment (up to 15”). Two outer pockets offer practical storage space for things that need to be at hand quickly. A mesh pocket on the inside lid, coloured lining to provide a better overview, a carrying handle and adjustable shoulder, chest and hip straps round off the range of functions. Reflective stripes provide improved visibility.

Urban Collection Side and Rear Bags

The Side Bags Urban Collection Large (16 litres) and Urban Collection Small (10 litres) each offer a waterproof main compartment, volumes that can be variably adjusted using compression straps, and reflective strips for improved visibility. Thanks to an ingenious quick-release system, the Urban Collection Large Side Bag can also be attached to the motorcycle without straps. In addition it features a waterproof and removable inner bag, in which a padded 15″ laptop compartment, key holder, compartment for smartphone, mesh compartment for drinking flask and a zipped compartment are integrated.

Thanks to their stylish design and stowable handles and large carry handle, the Urban Collection Rear Bags Large and Urban Collection Small always cut a fine figure, even off the bike. The main compartment is lined with a coloured lining and can even accommodate a helmet thanks to the generous opening, while adjustable straps with buckles ensure a secure hold on the bike. Especially practical: the zip for expanding the volume from 50 to 60 litres or from 37 to 45 litres.

