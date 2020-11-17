On Thursday, 19 November 2020, BMW Motorrad will reveal two new models from its Roadster world. These world premieres will take place during an online-presentation at 4.00 pm (CEST). This will of course be streamed worldwide via the official BMW Motorrad Facebook page, the BMW Motorrad and BMW Group YouTube Channels as well as the BMW Group LinkedIn page.

Besides the two world premieres, the viewers can also look forward to seeing exciting guests. Immediately after the unveiling, initial information about the vehicles including photos, videos and the configurator will be activated on the BMW Motorrad website

(https://www.bmw-motorrad.com). And also on their Instagram channel (https//www.instagram.com/bmwmotorrad) as well as on TikTok you can find interesting and entertaining content about their new bikes.

