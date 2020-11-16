BMW Motorrad recalls the Club Leather Men’s Jacket and the DownTown glove in Europe.

Following instructions from the Munich Regional Administrative Authority, BMW Motorrad recalls the Club Leather Men’s Jacket size M, part number 76129899222 and the DownTown glove, part number 76218560843 to 76218560849 in Europe.

The Administrative Authority refers to a random test conducted on the above-mentioned articles of a supplier by the Veterinäruntersuchungsamt Rhein-Ruhr-Wupper (Rhine-Ruhr-Wupper Veterinary Inspection Office), which allegedly detected chromium VI above the legally standardised limit. Chromium VI can cause allergic reactions in some persons.

We regret any inconvenience caused to our customers. We regularly test the leather lifestyle products we sell for chrome VI and have not detected any abnormalities to date.

Owners are asked to hand the affected items of clothing in at an authorised BMW Motorrad dealership. Irrespective of their age, affected items can be exchanged for an equivalent BMW Motorrad product.

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter



Email address: Leave this field empty if you're human:

Podcasts Latest Episodes

Vroom – Your Motorsport Fix

Rock’N’Road a new podcast by Leona Graham



