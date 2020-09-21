BMW R 18 Review. Can this beautiful cruiser motorcycle beat Harley-Davidson at their own game? UK GB

If you cant see the above click here to watch on Youtube https://youtu.be/JTv_hnTtGvo

Review by MrDarcy & the Ol’Man

We review the long awaited BMW R18 cruiser motorbike.

As a genuine cruiser rider, the Ol’ Man knows what he’s talking about! We love cruisers and compare this BMW to the Harleys. Is it as good? Is it better? Should you consider this bike when you are making your short list?

We give it a thorough testride before giving you the review, as always.

We look at the speed, handling, acceleration, brakes, suspension, styling engine and everything you need to know!

This motorcycle is hugely torquey and that is what you need from a cruiser. It has a long wheelbase – longer than the Harley-Davidson‘s and that is great for us bigger people. We talk about the Street Bob, Breakout, Heritage-Classic, Fat Boy and take you through the thought process.

What about the mid-controls – does it need forward controls? We find out.

Please contact our chosen BMW Motorrad dealership Wollaston BMW Northampton UK at https://www.wbikes.com they are brilliant!