BMW R nineT Review. A classic/modern opposed-twin boxer roadster motorcycle. Powerful 1170cc engine.

Review by MrDarcy & the Ol’Man

We review the BMW R nineT Pure motorbike.

This 1170cc opposed-twin boxer engined motorcycle is powerful, yet manageable. It handles well and sounds really cool!

We look at how it rides, the brakes, handling, suspension, wheels, engine, gears and styling. How many mpg? We find out the fuel economy too. What does it sound like? How about one with aftermarket pies!

Who is it for? Would you buy it? Your questions will be answered by watching this video.

Thanks again to Wollaston Motorrad BMW in Northampton UK. https://www.wbikes.com for lending us this bike. Check out their website for all the deals!

