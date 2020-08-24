New for 2020, the LS2 Bob is an open-face helmet for riders who demand a high-end fit, performance and finish.

The Bob’s HPFC composite outer shell offers high penetration resistance and flexibility for energy dispersion, and is very light too, weighing in at just 1000 g. ECE 22.05 certified for road use, it comes in three outer sizes, for the closest fit in each size range.

The drop down sun visor is easily operated whilst wearing riding gloves, and has both short and long-step positions to choose from. Like all LS2 visors, it’s 3D Optically Correct, and also scratch and UV-resistant.

A 70s motocross-style peak comes with the Bob – easily added and removed via the classic three-popper fixings – for riders looking for an off-road vibe. A retaining strap for goggles features at the rear.

Inside is a breathable, hypoallergenic liner for comfort and freshness. Combined with laser-cut foam inserts, and the shell’s natural oval shape, it gives a luxurious and reassuringly snug fit and feel. A reinforced chin strap and D-ring fastener top off the specification.

Available in sizes XS-XXL (53-64 cm), the Bob comes in a choice of three solid colours – Black, Matt Black and Nardo Grey – as well as an eye-catching ‘Lines’ Black Jeans option. Prices start at just £119.99.

Visit www.ls2helmets.com for more information and to find your local stockist.