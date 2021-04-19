Bold New Era Dawns For Motori Minarelli

In January 2021, Fantic Motor announced the acquisition of 100% of Motori Minarelli shares from Yamaha Motor Europe, bringing the renowned engine manufacturer back under Italian control and ownership.

Early in April 2021, Fantic Motor presented its plans for the reorganisation and expansion of the Motori Minarelli operation at its main plant in Calderara di Reno in northern Italy.

Mariano Roman, CEO of Fantic and Motori Minarelli, explained the new plan: “We want to build a centre of excellence at the engine level to allow all our customers to develop their own products using engines that are high performing, reliable and cutting edge from all points of view.”

Over the years, Motori Minarelli has increasingly become a reliable supplier for various manufacturers that have relied on Minarelli engines to equip their motorcycles. These have ranged from small two-stroke scooter and motorcycle powerplants to world championship-winning two-stroke motors in various capacities. In recent years the increasing demand for four-stroke power has seen the factory produce powerplants such as the XT660 and currently the WR125 and XEF250 4-stroke motors and their performance kits.

Under the new Fantic ownership, Motori Minarelli will expand its facility at its Calderara di Reno base, continuing to supply state of the art engines to other machine manufacturers to comply with the continuously evolving homologation regulations. Parallel to this main activity, the assembly lines have been reorganised and now house the entire Fantic Racing range of motocross and enduro machines, with further new Fantic models designed for urban and sustainable mobility also planned.

www.fantic.com

