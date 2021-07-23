Boom! It’s Buchan Fastest Ahead Of Iddon At Brands Hatch

Danny Buchan fired the SYNETIQ BMW to the top of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship SUPERPICKS Free Practice times at Brands Hatch this afternoon, in a top 12 covered by just 0.969s as he moved fastest in the final minutes of the day.

The top 12 riders progress directly into tomorrow’s Q2 session and Buchan continued to build momentum throughout the day at his local circuit, snatching the leading position from championship leader Christian Iddon in the closing moments.

The VisionTrack Ducati rider had moved ahead in the final ten minutes when he upped the pace to nudge Jason O’Halloran down the order; the McAMS Yamaha rider had been leading the way with 20 minutes remaining of the second session.

His teammate Tarran Mackenzie was fourth despite his small crash earlier this morning, but a resurgent Glenn Irwin stormed into fifth for Honda Racing in the closing stages, pushing Lee Jackson back into sixth.

Gino Rea had held a position inside the top ten for the majority of the session for Buildbase Suzuki and he was seventh, narrowly ahead of the second SYNETIQ BMW of Andrew Irwin.

Peter Hickman and Bradley Ray completed the top ten with Tommy Bridewell and Kyle Ryde the final riders to make the cut for the SUPERPICKS 12, who will be guaranteed their place in tomorrow’s Q2 session.

For defending champion Josh Brookes, his woes continued as he just missed out in 13th position on the second of the VisionTrack Ducatis.

Bennetts British Superbike Championship, Brands Hatch, SUPERPICKS Free Practice 2 result:

Danny Buchan (SYNETIQ BMW) 1m:25.382s Christian Iddon (VisionTrack Ducati) +0.076s Jason O’Halloran (McAMS Yamaha) +0.288s Tarran Mackenzie (McAMS Yamaha) +0.294s Glenn Irwin (Honda Racing) +0.476s Lee Jackson (FS-3 Kawasaki) +0.558s Gino Rea (Buildbase Suzuki) +0.563s Andrew Irwin (SYNETIQ BMW) +0.630s Peter Hickman (FHO Racing BMW) +0.645s Bradley Ray (Rich Energy OMG Racing BMW) +0.739s Tommy Bridewell (Oxford Products Racing Ducati) +0.804s Kyle Ryde (Rich Energy OMG Racing BMW) +0.969s

Danny Buchan – SYNETIQ BMW

Fastest at Brands Hatch after SUPERPICKS Free Practice 1&2

“I am feeling good and to top a session is a good way to start the weekend. To come to Brands Hatch and show that we can be fast here as well as on the tight and twisty tracks is a big thing for me.

“There’s been a lot of critics; obviously it’s not done yet, but people have been saying I can only win at Knockhill, but I know I can win at other tracks!

“It’s a credit to my SYNETIQ BMW team. We made some changes there at the start of the session it didn’t feel 100 percent good, so we made another change and it felt amazing, even on the used tyres it felt really strong, so I’m confident wet or dry we can do a good job.”

