Booth-amos Bounces Back In Portimao To Top Day One Of Worldssp300 Running

The British rider claimed first place after two practice sessions by topping both 30-minute outings after missing Jerez due to injury.

The FIM Supersport 300 World Championship returned to action at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve for the Motul Portuguese Round and it was the returning Tom Booth-Amos (Fusport – RT Motorsports by SKM – Kawasaki) topping the timesheets by just 0.009s on his first day of action since Race 1 at Catalunya.

Booth-Amos topped both timesheets for the 30-minute sessions with a 1’56.273s, posted in the morning Free Practice 1 session, the fastest time of the day by just 0.009s ahead of Championship leader Adrian Huertas (MTM Kawasaki) in second place with the Spanish rider having the opportunity to clinch the title in Race 1 in Portimao. Iñigo Iglesias (SMW Racing) was in third place, 0.010s off top spot, in a very tight top three after both sessions.

The top six times in the combined classification came from FP1 with Uruguayan rider Facundo Llambias (Machado CAME SBK) in fourth after another strong showing from the first rider from Uruguay to compete in WorldSSP300. Koen Meuffels (MTM Kawasaki) was the second MTM Kawasaki rider in the top six, with reigning Champion Jeffrey Buis (MTM Kawasaki) completing the top six.

WorldSSP300 Combined Results after FP2

1. Tom Booth-Amos (Fusport – RT Motorsports by SKM – Kawasaki) 1’56.273

2. Adrian Huertas (MTM Kawasaki) +0.009s

3. Iñigo Iglesias (SMW Racing) +0.010s

4. Facundo Llambias (Machado CAME SBK) +0.139s

5. Koen Meuffels (MTM Kawasaki) +0.152s

6. Jeffrey Buis (MTM Kawasaki) +0.192s

