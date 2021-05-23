The ever-dramatic FIM Supersport 300 World Championship lived up to its reputation with a thrilling Race 2 at MotorLand Aragon for the Pirelli Aragon Round.

As ever in WorldSSP300, drama was never far away throughout the 12-lap race with the lead ever-changing as well as battles throughout the field as the 43-strong field took part in Race 2. Booth-Amos claimed victory ahead of Unai Orradre (Yamaha MS Racing), although the Spanish had crossed the line first he was penalised with a one-place penalty for exceeding track limits on the final lap. It meant he was relegated to second place, ahead of compatriot Adrian Huertas (MTM Kawasaki) in third, just 0.013s between them.

Huertas had been in the lead of the race but did not want to be ahead going onto the back straight on the final lap, although he was unable to use the slipstream to retake the lead. Yuta Okaya (MTM Kawasaki) finished in fourth place, with Ana Carrasco (Kawasaki Provec WorldSSP300) in fifth after a strong comeback weekend following an injury sustained in testing in 2020.

Ton Kawakami (AD78 Team Brasil by MS Racing) finished in sixth place, just 0.020s away from Carrasco but also just 0.056s ahead of Hugo de Cancellis (Prodina Team WorldSSP300) in seventh and fellow French rider Samuel di Sora (Leader Team Flembbo) in eighth; a late charge seeing di Sora move up the order. Bruno Ieraci (Machado CAME SBK) finished in ninth place with Meikon Kawakami (AD78 Team Brasil by MS Racing) completing the top ten.

The returning Dorren Loureiro (Fusport – RT Motorsports by SKM Kawasaki) finished in 11th place ahead of reigning Champion Jeffrey Buis (MTM Kawasaki); the Dutchman holding the lead of the race throughout different stages of the race but being shuffled down into 12th in the latter stages.

He finished four seconds clear of Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez (Accolade Smrz Racing) who came home as the first of four consecutive Spanish riders in a group. Stand-in rider Alex Millan Gomez (Kawasaki GP Project), replacing Alejandro Carrion who was declared unfit, claimed 14th place despite his first action of the weekend being in Tissot Superpole. 2017 Champion Marc Garcia (2R Racing) was in 15th and completed the points, just 0.025s ahead of Inigo Iglesias (SMW Racing)

Turn 1 was a pinch point for the 43 riders taking place in Race 2, with rookie Harry Khouri (Fusports – RT Motorsports by SKM Kawasaki), Oliver König (Movisio by MIE), Victor Rodriguez Nuñez (Accolade Smrz Racing), Joel Romero (SMW Racing) and Miguel Santiago Duarte (Yamaha MS Racing) all have incidents on the opening lap; the latter taken to the medical centre for a check-up following the crash. One Event rider Stefano Raineri (Goeleven) came off his bike on Lap 2 while Sylvain Marakarian (Leader Team Flembbo) crashed two laps later following his crash. Julian Giral Romero (Viñales Racing Team) was also a retirement from Race 2.

Vicente Perez Selfa (Machado CAME SBK) retired from the race after seven laps, shortly after he was given a double Long Lap Penalty by the FIM WorldSBK Stewards for irresponsible riding at Turn 1, while Bahattin Sofuoglu (Biblion Yamaha Motoxracing) crashed out recovering after taking the first of his two Long Laps; the Turkish star given a double Long Lap Penalty for a jump start.

Kevin Sabatucci (Viñales Racing Team) was the penultimate retirement of the race when he crashed at Turn 1 on Lap 9, while Koen Meuffels (MTM Kawasaki) brought his Kawasaki back to the pits after 10 of the 12 scheduled laps.

P1 Tom Booth-Amos (Fusports – RT Motorsports by SKM Kawasaki)

“I didn’t really expect the win because I crossed the line in second but I’m obviously over the moon. I feel like this is my hardest round of the year so very happy to come away with a win and a second place and obviously the Championship lead. It’s a good way to start the season and we’ll continue like this.”

P2 Unai Orradre (Yamaha MS Racing)

“I’m very happy with the race. During the race, I pushed a lot and fought with the Kawasaki. I’m very happy for me.”

P3 Adrian Huertas (MTM Kawasaki)

“It has been a really good weekend. Today in the race, I gave my best but it wasn’t enough. I’m ready to fight for the Championship and I’m really with all the time, with the sensations.”

WorldSSP300 at MotorLand Aragon – Race 2

1.Tom Booth-Amos (Fusports – RT Motorsports by SKM Kawasaki)

2. Unai Orradre (Yamaha MS Racing) +0.127s

3. Adrian Huertas (MTM Kawasaki) +0.140s

4. Yuta Okaya (MTM Kawasaki) +0.213s

5. Ana Carrasco (Kawasaki Provec WorldSSP300) +0.339s

6. Ton Kawakami (AD78 Team Brasil by MS Racing) +0.359s

Championship Standings (after Race 2, Round 1)

1. Tom Booth-Amos (GBR) Kawasaki (45 points)

2. Adrian Huertas (ESP) Kawasaki (41 points)

3. Unai Orradre (ESP) Yamaha (33 points)

