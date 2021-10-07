Ducati continues on its path of reopening to the public and, after restarting the visits to the Museum in May, the long-awaited tours of the factory in Borgo Panigale will also resume from 11 October.

During the factory tours, visitors, accompanied by an expert guide, will have the opportunity to walk through the production lines, observing what goes on inside the factory where Ducati motorcycles are created.

Guided tours of the factory can be booked on Monday and Friday, choosing between three visiting shifts in the morning (9.15am – 9.45am – 10.15am) and three in the afternoon (2.30pm – 3pm – 3.30pm). Online booking is required on the dedicated platform for both factory tours and Museum visits.

In order to ensure the safety and health protection of visitors and workers, access to the facility will be possible by reservation only during the hours indicated with a limited number of entries. The presentation of a valid EU Digital COVID Certificate is mandatory, with the exception of children under 12 years and people unfit for vaccination with a medical certificate.

The ticket price for the Ducati Museum entrance only is € 17, while the ticket with combined entrance to the Ducati Museum and guided factory tour is available at € 32.

For more information on visiting hours and days at the Ducati Factory and Museum, visit the dedicated section of the Ducati website.

