Ducati continues its path of gradual reopening to the public. In fact, starting from Monday 5 October, the Ducati Museum will be open again on weekdays.

A new feature inside the Ducati Museum gallery is represented by the presence of the Panigale V4 R made of LEGO ® Technic™ bricks in 1:1 scale. It will be possible to see this unique model, together with the bikes that have written the history of Ducati, every day of the week (except Wednesday, closing day) from 9.15 to 16.00.

In order to guarantee the safety and protection of the health of visitors and workers, access to the structure will take place only by reservation, for time slots with a limited number of visitors. It will also be mandatory to wear a surgical mask and respect the safety distance of at least 1 metre for the duration of the stay*.

The ticket price for Museum entrance only will be €17, while the combined ticket with museum entrance and factory tour is available for €32 and includes a visit to the Museum independently with the support of the dedicated web-app and a guided tour of the factory lasting about 60 minutes.

Furthermore, from 15 October, as part of the expansion of the digital offer of the Borgo Panigale Experience, it will also be possible to discover the secrets of the Ducati Museum remotely thanks to the new digital experience “Ducati Museum Online Journey”. These are real guided tours of the Ducati Museum that can be accessed from a PC, smartphone or tablet, virtually accompanied by the Museum’s expert guides. There are 4 tours per week at the following times: Tuesday 5.00 pm, Saturday 9.00 am, in English; Thursday and Sunday 5.00 pm in Italian. Interested users can book the tours directly on the ticketing platform of the Museum by selecting the date, language and time, then they will receive a code and a link to access the Online Journey.

This new digital experience, lasting about 45 minutes, is aimed at all fans of motoring history who, while waiting to be able to admire the motorcycles exhibited at the Ducati Museum in person, still wish to live a Ducati experience and find out more about the history of the Bologna-based motorcycle company. During the tour, users will also have an opportunity to interact with the guide through the platform’s Q&A system.

The cost of the Ducati Museum Online Journey is €10. All those who purchase the digital tour during 2020 will get €10 discount on the purchase of the Ducati Museum catalogue, which they can buy in Borgo Panigale at the official Shop. A unique opportunity to complete the knowledge of the fascinating history of the brand.

*Update to the above

Ducati informs that, concerning the Borgo Panigale Experience, the guided tours inside the factory are not available.

From 5 October, as previously communicated, the Ducati Museum can be visited also on weekdays from 9.15 am to 4.00 pm all day (except Wednesdays) and from 15 October the digital proposal of the Museum is enriched with the “Ducati Online Journey Museum”.

For further information, the Museum’s ticketing platform is available online.

