Starting from 21 May, the Ducati Museum reopens its doors on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Ducati is gearing up to welcome the public again starting from the halls of its Museum, one of the most iconic places to visit for all fans of two wheels and motorsport in general.

During the months of closure due to the pandemic, Ducati extended the digitization process to the Ducati Museum, expanding the digital offer of the Borgo Panigale Experience through the “Ducati Museum Online Journey”. Real guided tours accessible from PC, tablet or Smart TV, virtually accompanied by the Museum’s expert guides, to discover – also remotely – the place where the Italian motorcycle manufacturer shares its essence and history with all fans. The “Ducati Museum Online Journey” remains available for all those who still cannot visit Borgo Panigale in Italy.

Starting from 22 May, the offer of the digital Borgo Panigale Experience is enriched by the “Ducati Factory Online Journey”. The fascinating tours of the Ducati factory, currently suspended for reasons related to Covid, can be experienced from remote by booking the online guided tour of the production areas of the Ducati plant.

During the tour, users will be accompanied by a guide who will show where and how Ducati motorcycles take shape, passing through the mechanical machining department, the engine assembly area and the vehicle assembly lines, up to testing and shipments. A unique experience for all enthusiasts of motorcycling and mechanical engineering.

Both for the Online Journey in the factory and for those in the Ducati Museum, it is possible to ask questions to the guide through the Questions and Answers section of the platform. The programming and tickets for the digital Borgo Panigale Experience (Ducati Museum and Ducati Factory Online Journey) are available on the ticketing platform.

The visit to the Ducati Museum in person is only available by reservation on Friday from 9.00 to 12.00 and from 14.30 to 18.00; Saturday and Sunday from 9.00 to 18.00. The entry ticket must be purchased online on the dedicated website.

To guarantee the health and safety of visitors and workers, access to the structure will take place with a limited number of entries. In order to enter the plant and for the entire period of stay inside the company area, visitors are required to respect the rules established by the internal Covid-19 Task Force, also described on the entrance tickets.

Further information on how to visit and book is available on the Ducati website.

