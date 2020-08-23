The number 17 increases his lead as O’Gorman retires in the first race of Round 2.

Franco Bourne (Franco Bourne Racing/SP125 Racing) has done it again, taking an impressive win in Race 2 at Snetterton to really turn the screw and increase his lead. The number 17 escaped the clutches of Eddie O’Shea (WAM), Charlie Farrer (Victoria House Racing Academy/Mortimer Racing) and Harvey Claridge (City Lifting/SP125 Racing) to take a commanding win, but that three-way fight went right down to the wire. O’Shea emerged ahead for second – his first podium – and moved up to second overall, with Farrer completing the podium for a second rostrum of the season so far.

O’Shea took the holeshot, just getting the jump on Farrer as the latter elected not to slice up the inside at Turn 1. The number 71 also lost out to Bourne before fighting back to slot into second, pouncing not long after to take over at the front. O’Shea was then soon shuffled back to third too, and then fourth as O’Gorman struck.

Bourne fought back again and took the lead as he swooped back around the outside of Farrer, but by the time the field arrived back at Turn 1 for Lap 2, the duel had switched again. O’Gorman made his move to hit back not long after though, and the number 72 was back at the front with a little breathing space. But it was a full six-man battle at the front, with Claridge also in there – and Jamie Lyons (Jamie Lyons Racing).

Disaster then hit for O’Gorman mid-race, as the number 72 suddenly suffered a technical problem – and pulled into pitlane. That left five fighting over the lead, but the gaps were starting to grow. As the four at the front started to pull away, Lyons was then the next to go down – sliding out and forced to watch as the quartet rode on to fight it out for the podium.

Bourne had made his way back to the front by then, and the number 17 then set about turning the screw. The fight for second place on the podium became a three-way battle, with the lead only continuing to grow from there on out – on track and in the standings.

By the final lap, Bourne remained unchallenged and he crossed the line for another win – back to back with Race 2 at Donington – but the long drag to the line decided second. O’Shea, Farrer and Claridge were locked together, but it wasn’t quite enough for the two tucked in behind – with O’Shea taking his first podium so far in second, Farrer third and Claridge just losing out on the rostrum.

Elliott Dufton (D&D Racing) took fifth and some more solid points, ahead of Corey Tinker (Stauff Fluid Power Academy) in sixth. The battle for seventh went down to the wire and it was Harrison Crosby (Banks Racing) who came out on top, ahead of Ollie Walker (Moto Rapido/SP125 Racing) and Bailey Stuart-Campbell (151s S-C Racing). Ryan Hitchcock (Wilson Racing) completed the top ten.

Annabel Thomas (Microlise Cresswell Racing) had her best ride so far to P11, narrowly beating Evann Pendrill (VHC Racing) over the line – the gap just 0.030. Josh Hiatt (Wilson Racing) took P14 by a tenth from Sullivan Mounsey (Lloyd & Jones PR Racing).

That’s it from Snetterton for Saturday, but come back for more Honda BTC action on Sunday as Race 2 begins at 11:30 (GMT +1).

